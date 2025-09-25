Midtown Connect Launches Citywide Candy Drive For Fall Festival & Trunk-Or-Treat

Midtown Connect is excited to announce a community-wide Candy Drive to help fill the trunks at this year’s Midtown Connect Fall Festival & Trunk-or-Treat.

The Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, October 25, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 5704 Marlin Road.

This family-friendly event is free to the public and draws 4,000–5,000 children each year. With activities for all ages, the festival will feature a Kids Zone, local market vendors, and church/community trunk-or-treat stations.

Special appearances will include trucks from the City of Chattanooga and TDOT, as well as the Chattanooga Police Department’s SWAT truck and motorcycles for kids to explore. CARTA will also bring the Dolly Bus, and more surprises are planned to delight festivalgoers.

To make this celebration possible, Midtown Connect is asking the community to donate unopened bags of individually wrapped candy. The goal is to collect over 200,000 pieces of candy, ensuring every child enjoys a safe, fun, and memorable night.

Donation Drop-Off Locations (September 15 – October 10):

Family Justice Center – 5705 Uptain Rd

Eastgate Library – 5705 Marlin Rd

Avondale Library – 1305 Dodson Ave

Downtown Library – 1001 Broad St

Northgate Library – 278 Northgate Mall Dr

South Chattanooga Library – 925 W 39th St

“The community truly powers this event,” said Midtown Connect organizers. “Every bag of candy donated helps us make sure thousands of children enjoy a safe, fun, and memorable night.”