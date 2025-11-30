Miracle On 11th St. To Build Support For Chattanooga’s Homeless

The holiday season is a time for giving, and PawPaw’s Homeless Ministry is inviting the community to make a difference at the 2nd Annual Miracle on 11th Street.

This heartwarming event will be hosted on Sunday, December 14 from 2 pm – 4 pm at the corner of 11th and Peeples Streets. It is designed to bring holiday cheer, essential items, and hope to Chattanooga’s unhoused neighbors.

Last year, eight organizations served alongside PawPaw’s Homeless Ministry to provide clothing, hygiene kits, blankets, and other necessities to more than 250 individuals in need. This year, organizers are hoping even more organizations will join the effort, expanding the reach and impact of this growing community tradition.

“Miracle on 11th Street is about community coming together to lift up our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Mike Rice, founder of PawPaw’s Homeless Ministry. “It’s a chance for organizations, churches, and individuals to share the warmth of the season and make a real difference.”

Items in high demand include:

Socks, gloves, hats, and scarves

Underwear (men’s and women’s)

Feminine hygiene products

Blankets and hygiene kits

Backpacks (drawstring)

Dog food (quart-size bags)

Umbrellas, flashlights, and bottled water

Each participating organization will have a table to distribute items, creating a spirit of collaboration and giving. The event will also feature food, holiday treats, toys, and music to delight children and adults alike.

Organizations interested in joining this meaningful holiday event should confirm their participation by December 5 by contacting Mike Rice at 423.509.7571 or emailing pawpawshomelessministry@gmail.com.

A program of St. Elmo United Methodist Church, PawPaw’s Homeless Ministry was founded in 2019 to serve Chattanooga’s homeless year-round through outreach, resources, and events that bring dignity and hope to those in need.