Neighborhood Spotlight: Chattanooga's Historic And Vibrant Alton Park

According to older newspaper articles and information on websites for the Land of Public Trust and the Hamilton County Regional Planning commission, Alton Park was once an early hub for manufacturing, featuring the Chattanooga Cotton Oil Company and the Chattanooga and Southern Railway.

Originally a white suburb, it transformed into a predominantly Black community by the 1950s, partly due to the construction of the McCallie Homes housing project.

This industrial community originated in the late 19th century near Lookout Mountain and Chattanooga Creek. Alton Park used to be lined with oak trees, but the area was developed for manufacturing, supported by rail lines and natural resources.

These local industries allegedly polluted the air and land. According to The Trust for Public Land, residents faced significant environmental contamination from nearby chemical corporations, something that has impacted the community's health for decades.

Luckily, the community is less polluted and cleaner today. Yet many industrial buildings and companies are still visible in Alton Park primarily along Workman Road. Some are still operating.

Notable establishments in the neighborhood include the Bethlehem Center. The center has been serving the community of St. Elmo and Alton Park for more than a century. The ministry was originally started in 1920. That’s when a group of United Methodist women came together seeking to impact the lives of people in need.

Mrs. Miriam Brock started a Bible study program in 1920 which eventually grew into a daycare and kindergarten class. The Reverend Sallie Crenshaw became a preaching missionary in 1930 and taught Bible studies Sunday mornings in St. Elmo.

Crenshaw noticed a need to take care of children left at home while their parents worked. By 1954, Crenshaw saved enough money to purchase the land and build a new daycare in the building known as the Bethlehem Center today. In 1960 the two women partnered their ministries, and today the Bethlehem Center continues to serve their surrounding community with a variety of services for youth and family.

Another long-time staple is Bear’s Barbershop where Larry “Bear” High has been cutting hair for more than 65 years.

Driving along West 38 Street you’ll pass the Elizabeth Dixon Business Complex. That’s where you’ll find MayNell’s Restaurant featuring fried fish, chicken, burgers and ribs. Next door is KiBre Clothing Store and 9 Brothers Convenience store.

The Southside Community Park was completed in the late 2010s on the former site of a demolished school. The park serves as a community hub with a walking path, pavilion, and green space.

The Alton Park Development Corporation is home to the African American Education and Heritage Museum. It is also on the site of the former Piney Woods Elementary and is home to WPTP 100.1 FM talk radio. Some in the community know the building as the Chattanooga Civic Center at Mountainside.

According to a press release, on Juneteenth, they plan to honor the legacy of Johnny Holloway by renaming the museum the Johnny Holloway Educational, Heritage & Community Museum.

“We are expanding our commitment to education, culture, and community advancement,” said Dr. Elenora Woods, DDS, FOI, FPFA, President of the Alton Park Development Corporation. “We invite families, neighbors, and partners across Chattanooga to join us for a day of unity, empowerment, and cultural pride.”

The museum is at 701 Hooker Road, and the ceremony is from 1-4 p.m. this Friday. Holloway was a local Civil Rights leader who worked alongside Jesse Jackson and his PUSH Excel initiative. The Rev. Jesse Jackson started PUSH Excel in 1975. It was established across the country as part of his broader efforts with the organization Operation PUSH (now Rainbow PUSH Coalition) to encourage educational achievement and inspire young people to excel academically, socially, and morally.