Neighborhood Spotlight: Chattanooga’s Ever Expanding Riverfront District

Chattanooga’s Riverfront District is a vibrant downtown, 13-mile, walkable area of outdoor recreation, dining, and attractions along the Tennessee River. Anchored by the Tennessee Aquarium and Ross’ Landing, this area is the epicenter of downtown activity, featuring the Tennessee Riverwalk and close access to the Bluff View Art District.

The border runs from Walnut Street west to US-27 and from the riverfront down to 4th Street.

In researching some information about the district, I found older Times Free Press articles describing the area as once being the hub of shipping, trade and railroad. As time progressed industrial expansion and traffic cut the area off from the river and it soon became an urban decay and declining section of the city.

In the 1980’s community leaders developed the Tennessee RiverPark Master Plan and in 1985, nonprofit River City Company was provided with philanthropic funds to spearhead waterfront economic development.

According to news articles the Tennessee Aquarium opened in 1992 enhancing the riverfront revitalization. The iconic Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge was saved from demolishing and restored allowing people to cross the bridge to the Northshore neighborhood.

The Walnut Street Bridge is still closed for its most recent renovation and is expected to re-open this fall. But could you imagine not having this well-recognized and pedestrian used bridge?

The Tennessee Riverwalk is a 16-mile paved path for walking, running, and biking that runs through the heart of the city.

Ross’ Landing Park honors John Ross, Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation from 1828 to 1866. The park features a natural amphitheater, a river pier, Chattanooga Green, a handicapped-accessible playground, a marina, and sprawling walkways along the river.

A wall along the walkway contains an art installation that symbolizes the Trail of Tears the Cherokee Indians followed on their forced relocation to Oklahoma. The installation features seven large carved and glazed clay medallions set into the walkway wall along the “Passage.” From May until September the city turns on the running water that flows down the “Passage.”

Recently local news organization and the city announced Ross’ Landing and sections along the riverfront will close in November for approximately 18 months for a multi-million dollar update that will feature new amenities such as restaurants and a signature playground.

According to the reports Improvements tied to the project include enhanced public dock access at Coolidge Park, a 75-foot paddle-craft launch, a fishing pier and improved ADA accessibility. The project will also serve an ecological purpose, stabilizing the shoreline.

Upgrades are also planned for the Brainerd Levee, including trail improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, and new signage. The trail spans 3.2 miles. I hate to have that area closed for so long, but I think the result will be even more spectacular than what is currently there, which is magical already.

There are no shortages of places to eat in the Riverfront District. Overboard Bar and Grille, Mellow Mushroom, Agave & Rye, Wooden City, Buffalo Wild Wings, Riverport Grille, Hennan’s Steakhouse, Whitebird, Puckett’s, Burger Republic and so many more. Grab some Ice cream at Cold Stone Creamery and enjoy it while sitting along the river.

There are plenty of outdoor activities in the Riverfront District. Rent a kayak or canoe or enjoy a guided paddle board experience with the folks of Outdoors Chattanooga. Explore the river aboard the Southern Belle or on a Chattanooga Duck Tour. Enjoy a thrilling movie at the IMAX Theater. Test your climbing skills at High Point Climbing Gym. Test your knowledge at Escape Experience Chattanooga. Learn about the spooky parts of the city during a walking tour hosted by Chattanooga Ghost Tours. Of course, the main event is a trip to the Tennessee Aquarium.

Sections of the Riverfront District overlaps with City Center. Also, within walking distance is the Bluff View Arts District.

So far, we’ve shined a spotlight on the Riverview District, City Center, Orchard Knob, Bluff View Arts District and the once thriving plantation and history of Clifton Hills.

Which neighborhood should I spotlight next? Send me an email at: PattyL@brewermediagroup.com