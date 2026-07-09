Neighborhood Spotlight: Even More Things To See & Do On The Southside

This week, we continue exploring the Southside neighborhood this time heading west from Market Street between West 20th Street and north to West 13th Street.

This section of Southside is home to the First Horizon Pavilion where each Sunday, during the season, people flock to the Chattanooga Market. There you’ll find locally sourced fresh produce, locally made products, food trucks, live music, and themed events that draws in hundreds if not thousands of visitors. Now, during the winter, the pavilion is where the city sets up their ice-skating rink for the community.

Just behind the pavilion is the dog park and community skate park, both of which are currently being renovated and closed to the public. Renovations are expected to be completed by this fall.

Across from the pavilion is Finley Stadium. The stadium serves as the home base for UTC's football team and the Chattanooga Football Club soccer team. On July 18, the CFC will host Orlando City B. Gates open at 6 p.m. and kickoff is at 7 p.m. During market season the Main Street Farmers Market sets up in the Davenport Field parking lot every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m.

I happen to love eclectic stores featuring vintage items and clothing, or funny and quirky items. Not long ago I stumbled upon the Electric Crocodile in the North Shore neighborhood. Recently the owners opened a second location in Southside taking over the space once occupied by Naked River Brewing, right next to the market pavilion.

Electric Crocodile South features a variety of funky clothing and vintage items. The owners moved their colorfully painted vintage VW Beetle to this location to park it indoors and preserve the paint job. Make sure you cuddle with their Southside store cat named Gizmo. This location has more than 70 vendors and is open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

If you love classic cars, and I do, the Coker Museum is a must. Honestly, I have yet to visit the Tennessee Aquarium, but I’ve been to the Coker Museum at least three or four times. More than 100 vintage cars, motorcycles, bikes and more. The museum also houses Honest Charley Speed Shop where owner Corky Coker still restores vintage cars.

As mentioned on their website, Corky grew up in the family business where his father Harold founded Coker Tire Company in 1958. Corky expanded it globally while building his collection of restored classics, starting young and growing it during his time leading the company. My favorites are the classic VW Beetle and Chevy Corvettes. The self-guided tours take about one hour.

This section of Southside has one of the more elegant Art Galleries in the city. I recently visited 1401 Gallery and was floored by high-end art and elegance. It costs nothing to enter, and you’ll truly experience magnificent works of art.

As far as restaurants, there are plenty in this section of the neighborhood. If you want a funky experience go to Whiskey Cowgirl. This bar and restaurant serves great food and cocktails. My favorite go-to lunch is their Prime Rib Slammer. Caramelized onions, rosemary-horseradish sauce, & gouda cheese served on a hoagie with au jus to dunk.

I also recommend their chicken tender “snacks.” These are only snacks if you plan to share them with others because the tenders are huge and served with seasoned potato wedges. I always have leftovers. This unique country music bar has plenty of live music at night or you can try your skills riding their mechanical bull. After 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights it’s 21 and over only.

Did I mention their pool?