Neighborhood Spotlight: Exploring The North Shore’s History And Shops

The North Shore neighborhood is where people flock to visit a few art galleries, shop at unique boutiques and eat at all the great restaurants. But there is also a lot of history tied to this area going all the way back to the Civil War and even before that to the Native Americans who lived on the land.

This neighborhood covers a large area north of the Tennessee River. So, I will be breaking it down into small sections. Today people flock to Renaissance and Coolidge Park to enjoy being outdoors in an area with lush green grass, walking paths and expansive riverfront views.

Recently I met local historian and author Jennifer Crutchfield. She wrote a book titled, “Chattanooga Landmarks”, and when we sat down for a cup of coffee at Stone Cup Coffee, she told me that Renaissance and Coolidge Park were once the site where escaped or newly freed slaves lived in what was called Camp Contraband.

According to her book the November 1865 census calculated the camp’s population at nearly 3,500 people. Renaissance Park is where the Union Army constructed the first wooden bridge to cross the river in 1864. Coolidge Park was once a Naval and Marine Reserve Station.

In her book Crutchfield wrote that the area was littered with scrap metal after the Naval and Marine Reserve Station moved to Amnicola Highway. Once the base was moved it paved the way for the revitalization and beautification of the entire riverfront area with the historically restored carousel, originally from 1894, at the forefront. The park is named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient Charles H. Coolidge.

Frazier Avenue is named after Captain Samuel Josiah Abner Frazier. In her book, Crutchfield wrote that he was a Confederate soldier wounded in combat who bought seventy acres along the river.

According to the city’s website, the North Shore and greater Chattanooga area were primarily inhabited by the Cherokee people and the Muscogee (Creek) before European settlement. Prior to them, the area was a cultural crossroads that saw thousands of years of continuous habitation by earlier Indigenous groups, including the Yuchi.

According to its website the Chattanooga Theatre Centre was founded in 1923 as the Little Theatre of Chattanooga. It is one of the oldest, largest, and busiest community theatres in the country. It operated during the Great Depression and World War II, making it the oldest continuously running community theatre in the nation.

Today Frazier Avenue from Market Street east to Barton Avenue is a business hub for the North Shore neighborhood with plenty of shops, dining options and things to see and do.

As far as businesses are concerned there is no shortage of places to shop at, far too many to mention all of them here. But I do have a few favorites. If you want to find unique locally produced items stopping in at Locals Only Gifts and Goods is a must. Food, jewelry, art, clothing, souvenirs, skin care products, home goods and more. If you’re into candles, crystals, essential oils and special herbs you must visit Almanac Supply Company. The owners source their products from forest, fields and caves from around the world.

Similar products as well as books, teas and art can be found at Verre Noir. This plant and apothecary shop offers an eclectic selection of gothic items too. The owners of this shop recently held a successful Renaissance Faire last month. They host a variety of workshops throughout the year. If you’re looking for vintage items go visit All Things Groovy, Collective Clothing, Lucky 37, and Ugly Duck Vintage. A truly unique boutique is I GO Tokyo. They embrace Japanese culture selling authentic Japanese linens, stationery, ceramics and distinctive items.