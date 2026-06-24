Neighborhood Spotlight: Exploring The Quaint Community Of Ooltewah

Ooltewah is just a short drive from Downtown Chattanooga and is a lively, quaint, and colorful community that many consider to be a suburb of greater Chattanooga.

Ooltewah has a traditional, small-town feel, with a rich history dating back to the early 1800s, when it was originally inhabited by the Cherokee Nation until their people were forcibly removed in the 1830s, during the Trail of Tears. The name "Ooltewah" is Cherokee and is interpreted by many locals today as meaning “owl’s nest.”

Through the mid to late 1800s, Ooltewah would go on to serve as a key railroad hub, with settlers moving in and establishing small communities. In the early 1900s, the suburb would, albeit briefly, function as the seat of James County before its bankruptcy in the Great Depression, wherein it was absorbed by Hamilton County, a county that it remains in to this day.

Technically an unincorporated community, and officially not a town, is something that feels very strange to say if you’ve ever experienced the small-town feel of the dynamic suburb of Chattanooga. The entire area is brimming with life and is nestled amongst beautiful farmland, valleys, teeming creeks, and rolling hills.

Having driven through Ooltewah a lot to visit family, I set out to explore the rich community from sunrise to sunset for a day, and what I found was a unique blend of historic charm and a very family-friendly atmosphere, chock full of tasty eateries, quaint shops, and some of the more beautiful nature spots in the entire Chattanooga area.

What follows are some highlights from my time exploring the area. I began the day bright and early with coffee at Morning Brew coffee shop, which opens on weekdays at seven in the morning for us early birds. Located in Cambridge Square, it’s truly a remarkable coffee shop with an incredible aesthetic, atmosphere, and some of the best pastries I’ve ever had.

I had the Almond Cruffin Iced Latte, and it didn’t disappoint. I also had a cup of their drip coffee, which is always incredible. Sometimes, if you’re lucky, they may even have some good local beans on their shelf for sale. They also offer tea, breakfast sandwiches, and tasty crepes.

With cold coffee now in hand on a warm summer morning, I was ready to walk around the ever-popular Cambridge Square before settling in for breakfast. Scattered throughout the square are several quaint little shops, including Chene Blanc, perfect for gifts and home decor; Sweet E’s Children’s Boutique; and The Finery House, a beloved jewelry shop.

In terms of eateries in Cambridge Square, there is something for everyone, from Italian at Il Primo to southern coastal cuisine at 1885 Grille, now the only one in the area standing after St. Elmo’s recently closed, or perhaps elevated BBQ at Davis Wayne's; there is no shortage of incredible restaurants. There are also beautiful art installations, water fountains, green spaces, and flowers decorating the entirety of Cambridge Square. There are small touches all throughout the square, adding to its flair and personality, making it the heart of Ooltewah.

For breakfast, I chose Wine Down Neighborhood Bistro in the Square. I’d been there many times before, but this time felt different, and I wanted to try something besides my staple dish, the build your own breakfast bennie, served with barbacoa and red breakfast potatoes.

So, I started out with two biscuits smothered in sawmill gravy and broke all the breakfast rules by getting a smash burger with french fries. It was tasty, and I was not judged one bit by the friendly staff at Wine Down, who serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner most of the day.