When driving along Ringgold Road, the defining main thoroughfare of the city of East Ridge, you see plenty of stores, restaurants, car dealerships, antique stores, appliance stores and bustling traffic.

But did you know East Ridge was once a rural farming community? I certainly didn’t.

According to the city’s website, East Ridge began as a rural farming settlement east of Missionary Ridge in the 1840's. Today it’s known as the Gateway to Tennessee and has around 21,000–22,000 residents.

What we recognize as East Ridge today starts at South Seminole Drive and goes east to just beyond the Camp Jordan complex. Its northern border runs parallel to I-24, and the Georgia state line is the southern border.

Real estate property surveyor Pressley R. Lomenick moved his family from South Carolina to the Tennessee Valley in the 1840’s. But he didn’t want to live in Chattanooga, so he settled on the east side of Missionary Ridge where a few other families had already settled. Back then it was nothing but dirt roads and few modern conveniences.

The city was chartered in 1921, and soon electric lines, water lines and telephone lines were brought into the city. That led to a boom in the construction of residential and commercial buildings. After World War II, East Ridge was the fastest growing city in the United States, according to Dick Cook, editor and publisher of East Ridge News Online.

East Ridge was the first city to have an open-air mall in the state. This developer, Weldon F. Osborne also opened the Cascades Motel in 1952, which still stands today.

The city’s charter was stripped in 1933 and many of the services transferred to Hamilton County until a newly written charter was approved in 1954. The city restored its full charter in 1963.

Things were going well until the St. Patrick’s Day flood of 1973 struck East Ridge and the greater Chattanooga area. Old area photos show the K-mart next to the Holiday Inn and I-75 with floodwaters reaching halfway up its first floor. The floodwaters inundated roughly 700 homes, closed the airport and caused an estimated $67 million in damages.

The flood resulted in implementing stricter drainage regulations, including the construction of a large levee alongside South Chickamauga Creek. However, because the levee sits downstream on the Brainerd side, parts of East Ridge and Ringgold Road still remain vulnerable during extreme rain events, such as the severe August 2025 flash floods.

Camp Jordan was once a farm. Now it’s a park with an amphitheater, arena, sports fields and home to several local community events. Bass Pro Shops built a store there, and was soon followed by Top Golf and a slew of new restaurants and sports bars attracting visitors to easily take exit 1 off I-75.

There is a Champy’s chicken and the new Whataburger at the spot where one of the Wally’s restaurants once stood. That section of East Ridge has my favorite antique shops both on the east and west side of I-75. The old-style flea market is there as well as the new location for the Crazy Daisy Antiques. East Ridge is where the Chattanooga Red Wolves built their stadium with additional growth expected.

My favorite Greek / Italian restaurant Portofino’s built a new two-story dining facility on Ringgold Road. Portofino’s has been relocated where the previous Fernando’s restaurant was, still in East Ridge. The new address is 5301 E Brainerd Road and they are now open. The two-story building is being transformed into a Louisiana style seafood place.

It’s hard to drive along Ringgold Road and imagine seeing barns, cows, and crops. Then again, if it was still farmland, I wouldn’t have been driving. More than likely I’d be riding a horse or sightseeing by horse drawn carriage.