Neighborhood Spotlight: Historic Orchard Knob In The Heart Of The City

One of Chattanooga's oldest and most significant historic communities the Orchard Knob neighborhood is "rooted in Cherokee heritage and deeply tied to the Civil War, [and] the residential area — once a thriving hub for Black professionals — is actively undergoing grassroots revitalization", according to the neighborhood’s collaborative association.

The Orchard Knob Collaborative was recently formed with a vision to revive the neighborhood and make it healthy, safe, and economically viable. The historic neighborhood extends from McCallie Ave., north to East 3rd Street and sits between North Willow Street and North Holtzclaw Ave.

The neighborhood’s tie to the Civil War can be experienced at Orchard Knob Reservation, the site of an actual Civil War battlefield that is part of the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park.

According to the National Park’s website, on November 23, 1863, General Ulysses S. Grant led thousands of Union troops to storm into Orchard Knob, which was a Confederate outpost with roughly 600 Confederate soldiers. Overpowered and overwhelmed, the Confederate soldiers were defeated within minutes. The Park Service considers Orchard Knob Reservation one of the best-preserved sites from the Battles for Chattanooga.

The park has several monuments. The three largest monuments on the path leading to the summit are dedicated to the Union states of New Jersey, Illinois, and Maryland. The Maryland monument honors both Union infantry and the Third Battery Maryland Artillery (C.S.A.). The First Michigan Engineers Monument depicts the regiment building pontoon bridges across the Tennessee River. Several smaller Infantry markers are situated along the park's walking trails.

Multiple interpretive panels throughout the grounds explain Grant's role during the 1863 Chattanooga Campaign and how Orchard Knob served as his command center for the Battles of Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge.

The park also has an abundance of natural beauty. The wildflowers were in full bloom when I walked around the park. This place is serene, but I will admit it is a struggle, for me at least, to walk up the summit.

Darn roller derby knees. Yeah, my knees are shot.

For someone with healthy knees it is an easy walkway that is paved. When I first discovered Orchard Knob Reservation, my knees were much healthier, and I enjoyed walking up the summit and being able to get a 365-degree view of the entire area. There are a few other entranceways taking you along steep natural pathways through the lush fields and surrounding monuments. Pets are welcome if they are on a leash and you pick up after them.

During my research I learned that in 2018, a floristic inventory of Orchard Knob was done by then UTC undergrad student Alaina Krakowiak when a rare plant was found growing in the park. Krakowiak ended up studying and cataloging and creating a master list of the plant species. It is estimated that this small, seven-acre park harbors over 200 species of native plants and wildflowers.

I also discovered an older article published here on The Pulse written by Cody Maxwell after he found a letter inside an old book from the downtown Library. Orchard Knob, way before the Civil War. was called Indian Hill. “A hill covered with fruit trees...Until 'the War' came.”

The homes in Orchard Knob are a mix of 1920s Craftsman bungalows, vintage multi-family conversions, and mid-century construction. Thanks to the ongoing efforts to revitalize the neighborhood, some houses are fully restored while some remain untouched yet historical gems waiting for a remodel. Many proudly display a sign on their patios stating, “Historic Orchard Knob.”

If you plan on spending some time in the park or driving around looking at houses, make sure to grab a bite while in the neighborhood. A truly unique dining option in the Orchard Knob neighborhood is White Duck Taco. I dined here when they first opened sharing their inventive takes on Mexican Street tacos.

This is truly a community-oriented restaurant hosting local markets, trivia nights, live music nights, community art shows and events, and movies on the massive outdoor TV screen. They recently announced their new summer brunch tacos available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. New options include steak and egg taco, fried green tomato taco, Creole shrimp and grits taco and fried chicken and waffle taco.

Of Course, Wally’s Restaurant is a community staple, although technically it is in the Highland Park District. It is across the street and one block over from White Duck Taco.

Chattanooga has many districts you should explore. Each has its own unique history and architecture and all have stories to share.