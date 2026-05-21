Neighborhood Spotlight: Quaint Boutiques And Eateries In The Riverview District

Hixson Pike is a main roadway that cuts across Chattanooga, leading to a variety of retail stores, restaurants, shopping malls, auto dealerships and different neighborhoods.

It’s a thriving, bustling and busy roadway. But there is a two-block area off Hixson Pike, Hanover Street and Dorchester Road that offers a nostalgic vibe, quaint boutiques and shops as well as dining options.

According to the Lookout Mirror, this area is known as the Riverview District. It’s a neighborhood defined by its English-themed streets—such as Dorchester, Falmouth, and Tremont—which date back to 1896 when the area was managed by a British-affiliated land company.

I headed out to the Riverview District to check out this unique block of shops and was already familiar with my favorite independent and cute looking bookstore called The Book & Cover.

This bookstore opened in 2021, in a renovated cottage-like home offering a variety of books, cubby holes where you can sit and read, monthly book club meetings and a host of other local community events. You can order a coffee at their checkout area and browse the books for hours.

The Book & Cover hosts book signings featuring local and national authors. They host pop-up food and pastries events created by local chefs. I’ve visited The Book & Cover a couple of times, spending hours combing through book titles. Southern Living Magazine listed The Book & Cover as one of 12 bookstores in the south worth traveling for according to the magazine’s editors in an article published in the April 2026 issue.

This independent bookstore was made possible through their Go-Fund-Me campaign and local backers, so the owners are constantly giving back to the community and uplifting marginalized voices in their neighborhood.

After browsing the books, I walked across the street to Vine Street Market. This bakery/deli shop/café originally opened in 1979 on Vine Street near the UTC campus but moved to Hanover Street in 1999. It’s known for its signature mint tea, homemade casseroles, and fresh-baked bread. It was my first visit to the market, and it was busy during lunch rush. It has a small cozy interior, and the countertop was packed with baked cookies and pastries. T

here is a chalkboard detailing their specials and most patrons sat outside since the weather was nice. You can build your own sandwich featuring Boar’s Head deli meat or pick one of their freshly made sandwiches from the menu. They sell their deli meat by the pound and their take and bake casserole have options to feed 2-4 or 6-8 people. The menu has soups, salads, sandwiches, and a variety of sides. I decided to get their Greek salad which came with a warm buttery roll. It was incredibly delicious.

They sell chicken and tuna salad by the pound, offer catering service and can prepare pre-ordered cakes and pies. I didn’t notice they offered Deviled eggs as a side choice until I looked over the menu again after I finished my salad. I will be back to get my Deviled eggs and try their pasta salad.

After lunch I walked across the street again to check out Fourth Daughter an antique, home goods and garden shop. It’s one of those quaint shops featuring lots of little knickknacks you didn’t know you needed until it was there in front of you.

Yeah sure, take my money.

I walked next door to a place called Queen’s Kitchen and Market. Inside the storefront they sell artisanal pasta and European snacks. The young man who greeted me explained they cook and bake foods in their back kitchen which are then sold at their sister store on Dorchester Road called Hart & Hive Provisions. House made breads, chicken and pimento salads, egg salad, tuna salad, cookie dough, Nooga caviar, tomato basil pies and so much more. I did check out Hart & Hive Provisions before heading back home and I’ll be returning to buy some goodies.

I ate lunch at Vine Street Market, but Riverview is where you’ll find Tremont Tavern, known for their burgers, beer and classic pub food. Next to Tremont Tavern is Daily Ration known for their breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings. I discovered a place called Southern Squeeze, offering all-natural, plant based, cold-pressed organic juice bar and raw food café. Two suites down from the Southern Squeeze is Co-Op Frose’& Eatery offering refreshing fruit slushies and gourmet sandwiches.

Dinner options include Il Primo an Italian restaurant and Michelin Guide recommended restaurant The Rosecomb which is at the corner of Hanover and Bartin Ave. There are other small clothing boutiques and a wellness center offering spa treatments in this same two-block area as well, I just didn’t get to check them out before rain started approaching.

Is there another small neighborhood like the Riverview District I should check out? Email me at: PattyL@brewermediagroup.com