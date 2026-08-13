Neighborhood Spotlight Shines On Historic Highland Park, Ferger Place

There are two historic neighborhoods that run along Main Street, Highland Park and Ferger Place.

Ferger Place is a U-shaped Road coming off Main Street and listed as the first gated community in the city.

In her book, Chattanooga Landmarks: Exploring the History of the Scenic City, author Jennifer Crutchfield wrote that Fred Ferger and his brother Herman built the first planned subdivision in the south. Today the Ferger Place Historic District is a cul-de-sac off Main Street on Eveningside and Morningside Drive.

According to their website, most Ferger Place homes were built between 1910 and 1930. Today, Ferger Place boasts 70 homes, frequent neighborhood socials, and a listing on the National Registry of Historical Places. Their website stated that in the early 20th century, East Main Street was so rural that the newly paved streets were considered a luxury, and its stone pillars were built to flank the gates to keep the cows out.

It went on to state that in the mid-1920s, residents held a street naming contest and changed the two streets in the district from "Hickory and Holly" Streets to "Morningside and Eveningside" Drives.

Highland Park is bordered by Main Street and north to McCallie Ave., and east and west by Willow Street and South Holtzclaw Ave.

The Highland Park neighborhood was originally incorporated as a small independent city in 1905 before being annexed by Chattanooga in 1929. It evolved into a thriving middle-class streetcar suburb featuring hundreds of historic homes, a massive religious footprint, and subsequent revitalization.

Driving around the neighborhood there are still renovated turn-of-the-century home-styles built mainly from the 1890s through the 1930s. There are Craftsman bungalows, American Foursquares, Late-Victorian houses, Tudor Revivals, and periodic revival designs, many featuring deep, wide front porches. There is one small section off Bailey Ave., where a few new homes have been built but done in a manner to preserve the historic look of the neighborhood.

Highland Park Baptist Church began as Orchard Knob Baptist Church in the 1890s before becoming a massive Independent Baptist megachurch under Dr. Lee Roberson. He led the church for over four decades starting in 1942, turning it into a powerhouse of the fundamentalist Independent Baptist movement. In 2013, the congregation rebranded as Church of the Highlands, sold its historic urban Chattanooga campus, and relocated to a new facility. A fire destroyed what was left of the original church in 2022.

Highland Park has a few of my favorite eating spots. First, there’s Scottie B’s Burgers and Beers. Owned by Scottie Bowman, who also owns the Big Chill & Grill and Scottie’s by the River. This burger establishment is where the former Armando’s restaurant was. Scottie B’s has a variety of smashburgers, regular burgers, wings and sandwiches.

Paying homage to the former restaurant she has an Armando burger on the menu. A juicy grilled burger, topped with mayo, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickle & onions on a toasted Challah bun. Recently she added plate options of meat with two sides. Fried pork chop or chicken or shrimp, or catfish. Bone in pork chop or pulled barbeque pork.

Right next to Scottie B’s Burgers is an authentic Mexican restaurant called El Sol. Wally’s is in the Highland Park neighborhood. They’ve been serving home-style classic American diner food since 1937. I’m a big fan of their fried chicken salad and their classic cheeseburger.

Together Café not only serves great coffee they have a special mission of ending human trafficking. They’re at 801 South Orchard Knob Ave. Another café with a cause is Livingstone at Amani ya Juu. This place is a charming café with a boutique store attached that sells fair trade products that are handmade at their centers in Kenya and Uganda, supporting once marginalized women.