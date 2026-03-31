New Exhibit Honors First African American Female Chattanooga Police Lieutenant

On March 28, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center closed out Women’s History Month with the unveiling of a new exhibit honoring the legacy of Lt. Diana O. Williams, the first African‑American woman to serve as a Lieutenant in the Chattanooga Police Department.

She was also the aunt to eight-time Grammy Award winning Chattanooga musician Usher.

Jonnetta Patton, Lt. Williams’ sister and Usher’s mother spoke at the unveiling saying her sister was small in stature but had a larger-than-life personality that demanded respect and dignity. She called her sister a fair yet stern leader who was loved by her colleagues during a time in which women, let alone a black woman, rarely held such a position of authority.

Before becoming a police officer Williams worked alongside her father who taught her how to develop a strong work ethic that would eventually shape her career.

In 1977 Williams joined the Chattanooga Police Department beginning her 25-year trailblazing career. She worked as a Patrol Officer, Communications Officer and an internal Affairs Officer investigating allegations of misconduct within the department. It was her commitment to accountability and ethical policing that earned her respect across the agency.

Williams was instrumental in advancing the department’s operations. She implemented the first Crime Analysis Division to provide critical data for decision making and public safety strategies. She rose through the ranks eventually becoming a Lieutenant and served in key leadership roles including Records Division Supervisor, Midnight Patrol Division Commander, Supervisor of Youth Services and Missing Persons and Juvenile Division. She also established and led the department’s first police Personnel Division, overseeing recruitment and hiring.

Williams felt that no one was above the law and that everyone deserved equal protection and she was willing to risk her position to ensure proper procedures were followed and accountability upheld actions.

Her sister said Williams was devoted to the youth, her community and to her faith in God. She served as a youth leader at St. Elmo Missionary Baptist Church and was known for her compassion and care for others.

Attendees gathered around the new exhibit which features her police uniform, whistle, badges and several photos of her and her work colleagues. Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers and his wife were at the ceremony posing for pictures with Patton.

It’s a fitting legacy to be honored with an exhibit in the same museum where Williams’ nephew also has his own exhibit featuring several of his concert attire. Usher is also featured in the music theater which shows his 13-minute 2024 Superbowl halftime performance.

Williams passed away in 2025 at the age of 74.