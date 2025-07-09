New Goodwill Donation XPress Center To Open In Ooltewah Next Thursday

Goodwill Industries of the Greater Chattanooga Area will open a new donation center in Ooltewah on Thursday, July 17.

Located next to the Sunrise Market Shell gas station at 8113 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road in Ooltewah, the donation center will provide a convenient way for area residents to donate gently used clothing, furniture and household items, helping to support Goodwill’s mission of helping people transform their potential into opportunity.

The Goodwill Donation Xpress center will be open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A Goodwill representative will be on-site to assist with donation drop-offs.

“We are excited to open a donation center in Ooltewah,” said Solara Sain, Vice President of Operations. “When people donate and shop at Goodwill, they are diverting items from local landfills, helping their neighbors who have barriers to employment, and making a real impact in our community.”

Since 1923, Goodwill Industries of the Greater Chattanooga Area has helped people receive the training and support they need to find competitive jobs in our region. Free services offered by Goodwill include career assessments, career and job search support, employment readiness assistance, digital skills training, financial and nutritional education, resume and interview preparation and access to on-site resource and career fairs.

Goodwill operates 15 stores and three Goodwill Opportunity Centers in the greater Chattanooga area. Visit goodwillchatt.org for more information.