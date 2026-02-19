NNH Brings Thrifted Fashion To The Signal For 3rd Annual Runway Remix Fundraiser

Fans of Northside Neighborhood House’s award-winning thrift stores are in for a treat at the 2026 Runway Remix fashion show fundraiser, to be held at the Signal on Friday, April 10th.

The event will feature local models sporting fashionable styles sourced directly from the organization’s thrift stores and online boutique in a unique runway style fashion show.

This year’s event centers on the theme "In Bloom," showcasing vibrant, springtime, and floral designs sourced exclusively from NNH’s award-winning thrift stores and online boutique. Under the creative direction of local stylist Chery Jordan, fifteen "Models on a Mission" will walk the runway in curated looks that prove sustainable fashion can be both high-style and high-impact.

Beyond the fashion, these models are tasked with raising critical funds prior to the event to support NNH’s mission of providing stability and educational support across northern Hamilton County.

With a full runway-style fashion show, specialty drinks, small bites, a “Purse Pull,” and a pop-up store from the agency’s online boutique, the event is sure to be a new Chattanooga favorite for thrifters and style enthusiasts. This year’s top Statement Sponsors are Pinnacle Financial Partners and Tennessee Valley Authority.

“The Runway Remix is about more than just great style,” says Rachel Carroll, NNH Development Specialist. “It’s about the transformation we see in our community every day. Every thrifted look on that stage represents the growth and self-expression we want for our neighbors. By supporting our Models on a Mission, attendees are directly fueling the Stability Services and Community Schools that help our neighbors truly bloom."

This year’s Models on a Mission include Ali Albritton, Misty Bolt, Skylar Bowers, Brandon Clift, Jeff Cogburn, David Edward Craw, Amy Haddock, Sarah Ham, Malcolm Harris, Miles Huff, Althea Jones, Courtnay McGinness, Leslie Morales, Meredith Reagan, and Kim Thomas.

Tickets for the Runway Remix are $50 and include admission and complimentary drinks and food. A limited number of VIP tickets are available at $100 and provide a special experience with access to premiere seating, a specialty drink, complimentary valet, and a gift bag.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nnhouse.org/events