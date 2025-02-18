NNH Thrift Stores Hosting Annual Founders’ Day Scavenger Hunt This Week

Northside Neighborhood House’s Thrift Stores are hosting a store-wide scavenger hunt in honor of the agency’s Founders’ Day celebration now through Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Shoppers at any of the three NNH Thrift Stores can search for items with a special punched tag to receive 50% off the item’s price. Fourteen items will be tagged each day for more chances to save.

Founders’ Day for NNH marks the organization’s 101st anniversary of serving individuals and families in Hamilton County. The NNH Thrift Stores, located on the Northshore, in Red Bank, and in Soddy Daisy provide necessary funds for NNH programs as well as offering low-cost items to the community, promoting sustainability and eco-friendly shopping.

In honor of Founders’ Day, celebrated on February 14th, NNH Thrift Stores will be marking the tags of fourteen items each day within the three stores. If a customer finds an item with a special tag, they will receive a special 50% off discount on that item.

“Our thrift stores are an integral part of Northside Neighborhood House’s mission,” said Development Specialist Rachel Carroll. “Not only do they support the agency, but they’re also a great way to connect with our community members, some of whom may never have known about us or used our services otherwise. We’re hoping the Founders’ Day Scavenger Hunt will be a fun way to celebrate our milestone anniversary with shoppers at each of our stores.”

NNH Thrift Stores also partner with local nonprofits to provide their clients with clothing, furniture, and essentials at no cost. Last month, fifty-five households received $1,533 worth of items through this collaborative effort. By shopping at an NNH Thrift Store, customers are supporting our community’s most vulnerable neighbors while also practicing ethical and sustainable consumer habits.

The last day of the NNH Founders’ Day Scavenger Hunt will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Stores are open Monday through Saturday, 10:00AM – 6:00PM. Those wishing to donate gently-used items to the thrift stores can visit nnhouse.org/thrifts to view a list of acceptable items and learn more about donating.

The Northside Neighborhood House has been focused on empowering residents north of the Tennessee River to create thriving communities across northern Hamilton County since 1924. From ensuring individuals are housed with working utilities to supporting students in achieving academic success, the NNH focuses on creating relationships and connecting individuals to supports that aid them in creating stability for themselves and their families.