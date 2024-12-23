Northside Neighborhood House Gives Holiday Joy And Dignity To 145 Families

Northside Neighborhood House invited 145 families to Santa’s Workshop, an annual holiday distribution event, spreading joy to 367 children living in Northern Hamilton County.

Over three days, parents and guardians selected toys, clothing, and food at no cost, thanks to community donations from businesses, groups, and individuals.

With the rising cost of living, many individuals are forced to make difficult decisions during the holiday season, choosing between paying rent or buying food and purchasing gifts for their families. Through Santa’s Workshop, hundreds of these individuals can rest assured that someone is in their corner this Christmas giving more than just presents to their families, but the gift of hope.

Alongside shopping, participants met with NNH Case Managers to explore long-term support like budgeting classes, empowerment programs, and assistance with rent or utilities. By working alongside clients, they can continue their journey toward stability beyond the holiday season.

“I’m currently in school to pursue my dreams and you’ve made it easier on me to provide my kids with a great Christmas.” said one Santa’s Workshop participant. The average shopper at Santa’s Workshop reported a household income of $21,000 – $7,000 below the state poverty line for a family of two. With the average NNH client paying over 59% of their income toward rent, the pressure of purchasing holiday gifts or winter clothing for their children can be suffocating.

Santa’s Workshop, designed to promote dignity by allowing families to choose the gifts their children receive, alleviated that pressure for 145 families this year.

Northside Neighborhood House would like to thank everyone who donated toys and clothing, contributed financially online or through NNH Giving Trees, and those who hosted toy and clothing drives at their churches or businesses.

In addition, the organization would like to extend a special thank you to Food City for their support of Santa’s Workshop’s food distribution. 108 individuals from multiple businesses and groups including Regions, TVA, and St. Marks Church also volunteered to set up the workshop, shop with participants, restock items, and provide clean-up services over six days.

This year’s Santa’s Workshop event impacted hundreds of families for the holidays, but Northside Neighborhood House sees the critical need for assistance year-round. The greatest organizational need is funding for rental or mortgage assistance as requests have risen over 18% this year.

If you would like to help neighbors with a donation this year, please visit nnhouse.org/donate.