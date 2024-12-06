Oh There's No Place Like Home For The PAWlidays!

The Humane Educational Society is hosting Home For The Pawlidays, in which members of the community can foster a shelter pet through Christmas and New Years so animals can experience the holidays in a home instead of in a kennel.

The want to completely empty the shelter for the holidays. The event will run through January 2.

HES provides all supplies for foster families, who will have a 24/7 network of support. Additionally, all foster families participating in Home for the Pawlidays will receive a special hand-wrapped gift for their foster pet to open on Christmas Day.

It's a great way for our community to spread some Christmas cheer to animals who are looking for their forever families, and to give these pets a much-needed break from the shelter.

"Home For The Pawlidays is such a fun, rewarding way to give back to the community, and watching a shelter pet blossom in a home is a priceless holiday gift for your whole family," says HES Foster Coordinator Emilee Johnson.

"I never tire of listening to the many heartwarming stories of how Home For The Pawlidays changed the lives of the shelter animals. You learn about their quirks and special traits in order to help find them a forever home," Johnson continues. "From a scared dog cowering in the corner of their kennel, to a pup cuddled up on the couch watching the holiday festivities as part of your family, it's a stepping stone in their journey to their happily-ever-after."

HES has been at capacity in their dog kennels for a majority of this year. They hope to alleviate the strain on kennel space during this event, as well as introduce members of the community to the joys of fostering by giving them a short timeframe to try it out.

New foster parents can fill out a foster application on the HES website, and their foster team will match them with the perfect animal that fits their needs and household.

Foster families can pick up their new foster pet for this event anytime between now and December 23rd to host them in their home until after the New Year.

HES Hours:

Tuesday through Saturday 12pm - 5pm

Sunday 12pm - 4pm

HES Holiday Hours: