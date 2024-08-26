Olympian Olivia Reeves Celebration Set For Tuesday, Sept. 3rd At UTC

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, City Councilman Ken Smith, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga are inviting the public to a celebration of Olympic Gold Medalist Olivia Reeves on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024 on UTC’s campus.

The event will include a parade down Vine Street and a celebration on UTC’s Chamberlain Field.

The parade will start at 5:45 at the intersection of Vine and Lindsay and go down into UTC’s campus.

The public is invited to line the sides of Vine street and walk up to Chamberlain field for remarks and special presentations from UTC, St. Jude Elementary School, Notre Dame High School, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, City Councilman Ken Smith, and a Key to the City Presentation by Mayor Tim Kelly.

“Chattanooga’s olympians made us proud with the whole world watching, and our community is excited to honor them,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “It only makes sense to celebrate Olivia’s gold medal and olympic record with the folks that made her who she is; St. Jude, Notre Dame, UTC, and her family. I invite every Chattanoogan to attend this event.”

Members of the public will be able to park in any available UTC lots starting at 5 p.m.

Mayor Kelly’s office is working with community partners to plan another event to honor Olympic medalist Rhyne Howard later this year.

The event will follow the conclusion of the WNBA season.