One Westside Development Breaks Ground, Looks To The Future

During a groundbreaking ceremony, held April 17, for the new One Westside Development, life-long Westside resident Cassandra Robinson couldn’t contain her joy.

"Good morning, good morning, good morning!" she said loudly into the microphone. "We do not have no dry bones up in here. Let's give ourselves a round of applause for this awesome groundbreaking day. This is the day that the Lord has made, and we shall rejoice in it. This did not come overnight. I have been out here on this trail for 35 long years.”

Robinson recalled how the once thriving community, originally constructed in the 1940s, slowly became one of the most dangerous sections of the city. Drugs, drive-by shootings and crime were high. Parents sheltered their children when crossing the streets shielding them from possible gun shots and speeding cars.

But Robinson, along with other community residents, fought back to reduce the dangers around them and fought to seek improvement for their communities for what she said felt like a lifetime.

Eighty-two percent of the current Westside residents worked with the city of Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Housing Authority and a litany of community and corporate partners to plan the future of Westside so they could improve their quality of life.

The groundbreaking ceremony meant a better future was finally coming.

City of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said One Westside is the first of seven phases of construction and consists of 230 new one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes built to current market standards of quality and amenities. Ninety-two of the new apartment homes are reserved for current residents of Westside. He said no one would be displaced during construction. Housing is being built prior to relocation and any demolition of existing homes.

One Westside residents are receiving family support and counseling through the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. This means that they will have options to move to new housing or other locations of their choice when the new housing is completed.

One hundred thirty-eight homes will be offered for residents at various levels of affordability including 60% and 80% Area Median Income and market-rate apartments.

“It took the community, the neighborhood, the philanthropic community, the private community, coming together to do it,” Kelly said. “It’s awe-inspiring. I mean, this is really the spirit of Chattanooga.”

District 7 councilwoman, Raquetta Dotley said her priority has always been to her constituents.

“So, when I first heard about the idea of change for Chattanooga's oldest public housing community, I knew it would be something I want to work on with them and for them to ensure that change truly meant progress for the people who call this area home,” she said.

The entire Westside project will cost 89 million and result in 1,126 new housing units in the neighborhood by 2032. Crews will fully replace 629 obsolete units of public housing at College Hill Courts and Gateway Towers.

Residents will be on the path to sustainability and self-sufficiency thanks to extensive services to support efforts to achieve housing success. The CHA will assist in supporting educational and economic development needs, while a family support specialist from Urban Strategies, Inc. will be engaged throughout the Choice Neighborhoods development.

One Westside Phase one be constructed on 5 acres of land at 501 W. 12th St., which previously held the now-demolished Youth and Family Development Center. Learn more at www.onewestside.info