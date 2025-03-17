Orange Grove Center Invites Everyone To Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

Orange Grove Center is proud to join the global community in recognizing World Down Syndrome Day on Friday, March 21.

This annual observance aims to increase awareness, promote understanding, and encourage support for individuals with Down syndrome, with the goal of increasing and maximizing opportunities to thrive.

Understanding how to support individuals with Down syndrome begins with awareness of what Down syndrome is. This genetic variation occurs when an individual has an extra copy of the 21st chromosome, resulting in 47 chromosomes instead of the typical 46.

Approximately one in every 775 babies will be born with Down syndrome in the United States. Individuals with Down syndrome may experience developmental delays and certain health challenges, as well as barriers to quality education, good health care, and employment opportunities.

In the face of these obstacles, it is imperative that individuals are surrounded with good support systems that help them thrive. Building inclusive support networks is essential to fostering their growth, independence, and full participation in society.

Orange Grove Center is proud to not only support and celebrate individuals with Down syndrome, but to provide comprehensive resources that promote their ability to flourish in communities.

Founded in 1953 as a school for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Orange Grove has since expanded its person-centered services to include employment opportunities, access to health and dental care, residential services, enrichment programs, and more.

Through these programs, Orange Grove helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including those with Down syndrome, overcome barriers, embrace their abilities, and actively participate in their communities.

To join the global community in raising awareness about Down syndrome,

Wear mismatched socks on March 21 to show support and start conversations.

Share your story or advocacy efforts on social media using #WorldDownSyndromeDay.

Learn more about World Down Syndrome Day by visiting https://www.worlddownsyndromeday.org/.

Learn more about what Orange Grove is doing in the community by contacting development@orangegrovecenter.org to schedule a tour.