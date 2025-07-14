Paddle for PanCAN Announces 6th Annual Kayak & Paddle Board 5K

Paddle for PanCAN is excited to announce the 6th Annual Paddle for PanCAN 5K, taking place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10:00 AM to Noon ET at the Suck Creek Boat Launch.

This unique 5K event invites kayakers and paddle boarders of all experience levels to paddle upstream toward Williams Island and back, totaling 3.1 miles. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), a leading organization in the fight against one of the deadliest cancers in the U.S.

Over the past five years, Paddle for PanCAN has raised more than $36,000 for PanCAN. According to PanCAN.org, “Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. It takes 90% of its victims within five years and now claims more lives in the U.S. than breast cancer. But with continued efforts and support, survival rates have improved to 12% as of 2023.” Race Details:

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST

Location: Suck Creek Boat Launch, Chattanooga, TN

Entry Fee: $40

Optional: Post-race lunch at River Drifters

Participants can compete in three race divisions: Adult Male, Adult Female, and Tandem Kayak. Winners in each division will receive prizes donated by local sponsors. All participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt and be entered into a raffle for prizes from local businesses.

This year also features a Team Fundraising Challenge — the top three fundraising teams will have their names printed on the official event t-shirt.

Registration & Sponsorship:

Register and get more information via our Eventbrite page. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event have until August 20, 2025, to join the cause.

“We want this event to be accessible for everyone who wants to participate,” said Jesse Gaylor, Race Director. “This will be a fun way to get outdoors while supporting pancreatic cancer research and awareness.”

If you’re interested in participating but need race equipment, please contact Jesse Gaylor directly.