Partnership Launches New Core Membership Group Supporting Critical Initiatives

The Partnership for Families, Children and Adults has officially launched CORE, a new membership network designed to connect individuals aged mid-20s through 40s who are passionate about giving back through service, support, and community connection.

“We have benefited from the sense of community generated by Circle of Hope, our women’s giving circle, this year and look forward to a similar synergy with this professional network,” says Kevin Hyde, CEO, Partnership, adding that one of the organization’s critical initiatives is to expand and strengthen community partnerships.

In their first meeting, CORE members created a leadership board to steer their group.

Members chose three initiatives to fund collectively benefiting some of the agencies’ most critical programs:

Domestic Violence Shelter: Providing care baskets filled with clothing, hygiene products, blankets, and toys to help restore dignity and comfort for individuals and families escaping domestic violence.

Rape Crisis Center: Supplying doorbell cameras to document potential violations of orders of protection, along with intrusion prevention tools such as window bars and door blocks, to help protect survivors of sexual assault after leaving the center.

Youth Services: Hosting birthday celebrations for youth in Partnership’s transitional homes. Many of these teens and young adults come from homelessness or foster care and have never experienced a birthday celebration.

In addition to financial support for critical initiatives, CORE members will hold socials and events. Their first event, sponsored by Crown Cars TN, is the Crown’s Scenic City Rally, on November 23, 2025. Teams of two will compete in a Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) rally scored by route accuracy and adherence to speed limits and laws. Timing and scoring is handled automatically through the Richta Competitor App. All proceeds from the Scenic City Rally will benefit Partnership. The public is invited to participate.

"We are grateful for these new friends, who are passionate about giving back to our community, have chosen to make a difference with Partnership,” said Hyde. “CORE members will meet and interact with our team and understand the essential work we do. As a result, our community impact will be enhanced, and our staff will be encouraged by the support.”

Membership in CORE offers opportunities for social gatherings, service projects, and professional connection — all centered around Partnership’s mission to empower people and build stronger communities.

For more information or to become a member, visit partnershipfca.com/giving-societies/core