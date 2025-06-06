Paw Palooza Returns To Coolidge Park To Celebrate, Support Furry Friends

Paw Palooza is happening this weekend and the McKamey Animal Center invites all animal lovers to join them at Coolidge Park on Saturday, June 7th from 10 AM to 4 PM for a full day of fun, food, and furry friends—all to support the thousands of animals who come through center’s doors each year.

Admission is free, and there’s something for everyone: a fundraising walk, pet contests, vendor village, dog games, on-site adoptions, food trucks, and more.

Paw Palooza is Chattanooga’s best – and only! — pet walk and festival. Voted one of Chattanooga’s Best of the Best Local Events of 2023, this one-of-a-kind day is a blast for pet lovers and pet owners throughout our City and beyond.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate animals, community, and compassion while making a difference for pets in need.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/paw-palooza/

McKamey Animal Center is also currently caring for over 500 animals, including more than 270 dogs—and they are out of space.

To help find loving homes for every dog in need, all adoption fees for dogs and puppies are waived until further notice. That includes spay/neuter, vaccines, microchips, and more.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting, now is the time. Whether you’re ready to meet your new hiking buddy, couch potato, or best friend, they have a dog waiting for you.

Stop by MAC today and help them make room for the many more animals who still need our help.

Already have a full house? Share this story, foster, or donate. Every little bit makes a big difference.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac/