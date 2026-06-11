Paw Palooza To Raise Much Needed Funds For McKamey Animal Center

One of Chattanooga's largest pet-centered community events and the signature fundraiser for McKamey Animal Center, Paw Palooza, is returning for its fifth year this Saturday, June 13th, at Coolidge Park.

Pet lovers all across the Scenic City can unite for a fun, community-oriented day full of dog games, food trucks, vendors, a community fundraising pet walk, animal demonstrations by the Chattanooga Zoo and the Rally and Obedience Club of Calhoun, opportunities to meet and connect with rescue groups, and even live entertainment from local MC Jed Mescon.

This year will also introduce folks to the first ever MAC Best in Show competition, wherein people can show off their beloved pets’ charm and personality in a competition featuring incredible categories, such as “Wiggliest Tail,” “Best Spots,” or “Best Rescue Story.”

There are no tricks, pedigrees, or advanced training required. Though, there is a $20 fee to enter with your pet, or you can raise $20 for the center. Every pet will be celebrated; however, the actual MAC Best in Show title will go to the participant who raises the most funds for McKamey Animal Center. They will also be leading the celebratory fundraising walk.

In addition to the festivities, McKamey Animal Center is also introducing two brand new interactive skill challenges, “Speed Run" and “Temptation Island.” In the Speed Run, dogs will run down a designated course and have their speed checked by a legitimate radar gun. Temptation Island will test dogs' ability to focus and recall as they navigate a course filled with distractions.

The Staple Festival was voted one of Chattanooga’s best of the best local events of 2023 and is growing stronger in its fifth annual year as a crucial fundraiser and community-oriented event for pets and their families in the city.

In speaking with Mary Klinghard, director of philanthropy for McKamey Animal Center, about the impact these funds raised have on animals across the region, she mentioned that community support has never been more needed.

“Like shelters across the country, McKamey Animal Center is facing a crisis of overpopulation. We have more than 500 dogs in our care at the moment, and community support has never been more important. Funds raised through Paw Palooza help provide lifesaving medical care, food, shelter, enrichment, foster support, and adoption services for more than 5,000 animals each year. Those dollars also support programs that help families keep their pets during difficult times. Every dollar raised at Paw Palooza directly supports our mission of saving animals and helping people.”

As of only a few weeks ago, McKamey Animal Center, which does some of the most significant work for displaced and vulnerable animals in the area, made news as they were over 220% capacity and in dire need of some community help.

McKamey even temporarily waived adoption fees in late May to assist folks with the adoption process. Luckily, a lot of people showed their support, and the center is down some from having over 600 animals in a facility meant to hold 275. Although this is positive news, there is still so much work to be done and more critical support that is needed, which is why Paw Palooza is such an important fundraising event for pets in need across the Scenic City.

When asked about how important the festival is for Chattanooga animals in a time when so many shelters across the country are facing increased demand and are overcrowded, Klinghard discussed the importance of flagship events like Paw Palooza.

“Events like Paw Palooza are incredibly important, not only because they raise critical funds but also because they help raise awareness about the animals who need homes and the organizations working together to help them. By bringing shelter pets front and center and celebrating the joy they bring to our lives, we hope to inspire more people to adopt, foster, volunteer, and support animal welfare in our community. Every connection made at Paw Palooza has the potential to change an animal's life.”