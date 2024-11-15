PawPaw’s Homeless Ministry Hosts 1st Annual "Miracle On 11th Street"

This holiday season, PawPaw’s Homeless Ministry is proud to announce the first annual Miracle on 11th Street—an event dedicated to serving Chattanooga’s unhoused residents with much-needed resources, holiday cheer, and hope.

The event will be held on Sunday, December 15, from 2 PM to 4 PM on the 700 block of 11th Street, near the Chatt Foundation and Homeless Health Center.

In collaboration with local nonprofits, churches, and community partners, Miracle on 11th Street seeks to provide essentials such as warm clothing, hygiene products, and other necessities to the most vulnerable members of the Chattanooga community.

Participating organizations are invited to select and contribute one or more of the following items, aiming to reach at least 250 individuals:

Socks (new or gently used)

Winter gloves (men’s, women’s, or unisex)

Winter hats

Underwear (men’s and women’s)

Feminine hygiene products

Blankets

Hygiene kits

Backpacks (drawstring)

Dog food (in quart-size bags)

Umbrellas

Flashlights

Bottled Water

Each participating organization will have a table to set up and distribute their designated items. Beyond providing necessities, Miracle on 11th Street will feature a joyful Christmas parade led by Santa and Mrs. Claus, bringing holiday treats, toys, and festive music to brighten the season for both homeless children and adults.

Nonprofits and churches interested in participating are encouraged to confirm their involvement by December 1 by contacting Mike Rice at 423.509.7571 or sending an email to pawpawshomelessministry@gmail.com.

PawPaw’s Homeless Ministry, a program of St. Elmo United Methodist Church, was founded by Mike Rice in 2019. PawPaw’s Homeless Ministry works year-round to serve Chattanooga’s homeless population through outreach, resources, and events that bring support and dignity to those in need. Miracle on 11th Street is a testament to the ministry’s ongoing commitment to uplift and empower the most vulnerable members of our city.