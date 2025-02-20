Prepare, Learn And Connect At Free Community Storm Safety Day Event

Residents around the region are invited to attend a Storm Safety Day community event happening on Wednesday, February 26, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at The Commons in Collegedale.

This free, family-friendly event offers valuable resources for severe weather preparation, live demonstrations, and local food favorites.

The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management will program weather radios. Bring your own or purchase one from Ace Hardware on-site. Attendees can also sign up for emergency text and email alerts to stay informed about severe weather and local emergencies.

The Tri-Comm Fire Department will showcase their heavy rescue truck and medical response vehicle. Emergency volunteers will demonstrate storm safety techniques and tools used to rescue individuals from vehicles and buildings. The Nursing Club from Southern Adventist University will teach attendees how to be medically ready for storms and provide free health screenings.

The Collegedale Police Department will display their specialized Disaster Response Truck complete with chainsaws, lights, generator, and protective equipment for rescue workers. The Hamilton County Auxiliary Communications and the Greater Collegedale Adventist Radio Club will share insights about Ham radio emergency communications and their role during disasters.

Connect with resources from the Samaritan Center and the American Red Cross and learn tips on keeping pets safe during storms with the Humane Educational Society. A representative from Collegedale Seventh Day Adventist Church will be onsite to answer questions about taking shelter in their basement.

Special thanks to the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Squadron, volunteering their time to assist with radio programming as well as event setup and cleanup.

For More Information, visit collegedaletn.gov