Red Bank Reschedules MLK Day Of Service Community Cleanup To February 8th

Due to the extreme cold and frigid temperatures on Martin Luther King Day (January 20th), the City of Red Bank decided to rescheduled their MLK Day of Service Community-Wide Cleanup to Saturday, February 8th.

The city partnered with Green Steps, a nonprofit organization that works to reduce litter and waste, to offer a day of service in honor of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The MLK Day of Service Community-Wide Cleanup will now take place on Saturday, February 8th, from 10:00am until 12:30pm. Volunteers will meet at (be)caffeinated located at 3601 Dayton Boulevard.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the MLK Day of Service Community-Wide Cleanup can now sign up using the City of Red Bank’s new registration site redbanktn.recdesk.com. The site will allow participants to create a free account that will allow them to register for classes, events, and programs.

For questions about the MLK Day of Service Community Wide Cleanup or assistance with registration, contact the Parks & Recreation Division at 423-654-8836 or email Jeffrey Grabe at Jgrabe@redbanktn.gov

“Everyone can be great because everyone can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace – a soul generated by love.” - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.