Red Bank To Celebrate 70th Anniversary With Community-Wide Event

The City of Red Bank is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 70th anniversary this summer.

In honor of the celebration, the city will be hosting a community-wide event on Saturday, June 21st, to showcase the people, organizations, and services that make Red Bank a great place to live, work, and connect.

The 70th Anniversary event will take place from Noon to 5:00 PM at the Red Bank City Park, located at 3817 Redding Road. The focus of the event will be on community engagement - providing a space for city departments, nonprofits, community organizations, churches, and schools to share how their organization contributes and serves Red Bank as well as providing fun interactive booths with residents in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

Guests can look forward to live entertainment throughout the day:

John Benjamin Davis, a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, will perform from noon until 1:30 PM.

Randy Steele, an award-winning banjo-picking singer-songwriter, will take the stage from 1:30 until 3:30 PM.

The day will conclude with a performance by “In the Company of Wolves”, a singer/songwriter duo that intertwines their love for music with a passion for story-telling, from 3:30 until 5:00 PM.

During the event, White Oak Bicycle Coop will be giving away bicycles. Several food trucks will be available, serving a variety of meals, along with ice-cold beer for guests aged 21 and over.

The city will also provide special 70th Anniversary swag for attendees.