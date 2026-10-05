Registration Now Open For 27th Annual Thanksgiving Grateful Gobbler Walk

Registration is now open for the 27th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk, inviting families, friends, neighbors and their four-legged companions to kick off Thanksgiving morning with fun, fitness and purpose.

For nearly three decades, this beloved Chattanooga tradition has brought the community together to celebrate gratitude while supporting families experiencing homelessness at the Maclellan Shelter for Families.

The family- and pet-friendly 5K will take place in Coolidge Park on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26, beginning promptly at 8 a.m. Participants can burn a few calories before their Thanksgiving feast, enjoy time with family and friends, and still be home by approximately 10 a.m. to celebrate the holiday.

“The Grateful Gobbler Walk is more than a 5K—it’s a Thanksgiving tradition that brings our community together for a greater purpose,” said Ann Billingsley, longtime Grateful Gobbler Planning Committee member. “For years, thousands of walkers and runners have helped provide shelter, support and hope for families experiencing homelessness. This year is especially meaningful as we look toward an exciting new chapter for family shelter in Chattanooga with the development of Provident Place.”

100% of proceeds from the Grateful Gobbler Walk benefit the Maclellan Shelter for Families, which provides shelter and wraparound services to families experiencing homelessness. The shelter is preparing for a significant transition as renovations begin on Provident Place, a new 134-bed facility that will dramatically expand Chattanooga’s capacity to serve families in need.

Located at the former Airport Inn on Old Lee Highway, Provident Place will provide 134 beds, more than doubling the Maclellan Shelter’s current 52-bed capacity along with expanded wraparound services designed to help families move from homelessness toward stability. Renovations are underway with Provident Place expected to open in late summer 2027.

Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under. Participants, who cannot attend in person or who simply prefer to sleep in on Thanksgiving morning, can participate as a Virtual or Sleep Walker for $20.

To register, donate or sign up to volunteer for the 27th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk, visit www.gratefulgobblerwalk.org