Registration Now Open For The 26th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk

Registration is now open for the 26th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk, offering families, friends, and neighbors the perfect way to kick off Thanksgiving with fun, fitness, and purpose.

For more than two decades, this beloved Thanksgiving tradition has brought the Greater Chattanooga community together to celebrate gratitude while supporting unhoused families in transition.

The family and pet-friendly 5K takes place in Coolidge Park on Thanksgiving morning, starting promptly at 8 a.m.— giving participants the chance to burn off a few calories before their Thanksgiving feast and still be home by 10 a.m. to enjoy the holiday meal.

“The Grateful Gobbler Walk is more than just a 5K—it’s a way to create lasting holiday traditions while giving back to those who need it most,” said Stan McCright, longtime co-race director. “Since 2014, thousands of walkers and runners have helped provide shelter and support for unhoused families in transition through The Maclellan Shelter for Families. This year, we’re excited to welcome both new and returning participants, knowing that 100% of the proceeds directly benefit the shelter.”

The registration fee is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. If you can’t make it in person or prefer to sleep in on Thanksgiving morning, you can still participate as a Virtual or Sleep Walker for $20.

Whether you walk, run, or participate virtually, your support provides shelter, transportation, and hope for families experiencing homelessness through The Maclellan Shelter for Families, the only shelter within a 120-mile radius that keeps families together during times of instability.

To register, donate, or sign up as a volunteer, visit www.gratefulgobblerwalk.org