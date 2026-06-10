River City Company Launches Fundraising Campaign To Build City's Next Icon

The non-profit River City Company has announced the public launch of Riverfront Parks Next, a fundraising campaign to significantly enhance Chattanooga’s riverfront parks near Ross’s Landing.

Inspired by public input beginning in 2023, Chattanooga’s riverfront parks will be transformed into a family-friendly, year-round riverfront park corridor that invites residents and visitors to enjoy the Scenic City’s intimate connection to the Tennessee River.

"As North America’s first National Park City, Chattanooga has a collective commitment to prioritize our parks and outdoor experiences," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. "I appreciate River City Company for leading this initiative by honoring our past and creating a vibrant space for people to enjoy."

Major new features will include two new restaurants, sports courts, public art, public restrooms, spaces for food-and-beverage kiosks, and an improved pier and infrastructure for waterfront recreation and programming. The landscape will be softened with native shade trees and unique seating options, including swings and picnic nooks. Chattanooga-based PlayCore will design a signature play structure that will inspire the next generation of Chattanoogans to love our city and its natural beauty.

"When we began this project and understood what residents wanted to see at our riverfront parks, we knew it would require government leaders, local corporations, philanthropy, and other generous donors to step up in a huge way to accomplish this goal," said River City Company CEO Emily Mack. "That is exactly what is happening. River City Company is honored and humbled to lead this fundraising campaign because it will deliver yet another local asset that we all will be proud to call ‘ours’."

Over 52% of the $25 million private fundraising goal has already been secured thanks to many of our community’s most generous corporate and philanthropic leaders. In addition to private donations, public funding has already been secured from the State of Tennessee ($15,000,000), the City of Chattanooga ($5,000,000), and Hamilton County ($5,000,000).

By rallying the local philanthropic community to double down on the 21st Century Waterfront project's legendary investment in the early 2000s, River City Company expects to meet or exceed its fundraising goal by this fall. The project is expected to break ground this fall and be completed by summer 2028.

The fundraising campaign is being led by former U.S. Senator and Chattanooga Mayor Bob Corker, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, and Ward Davenport.