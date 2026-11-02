The Ronald McDonald House Of Greater Chattanooga Introduces New Brand Identity

In October 2025 Ronald McDonald House announced a refreshed brand identity to increase understanding of its work, while maintaining its core mission of supporting families during medical crises.

Done in small phases around the world, the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga officially introduced the new identity on Oct. 15.

“New look same mission,” said Director of Brand Strategy Izabelle Bradley. “We're not just here in Chattanooga. We have global oversight. They did a bunch of surveys around the world that told us that people didn't really understand what we do. They heard our name, but they didn't know what the mission was. So, the goal of the rebrand was to have cohesion across all our chapters across the world so that there was more understanding of our mission and how we execute it.”

The purpose of Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga is to care for families with children who are ill or injured.

Bradley said there are Ronald McDonald Houses in 60 countries and they have 394 houses. The Chattanooga chapter was the 137th house built. The effort to build a Ronald McDonald House in Chattanooga began in 1985, initiated by a group of concerned parents, community leaders, medical caregivers, and McDonald’s Restaurant owner/operators.

Jane Kaylor was the first Executive Director and led the organization for over 32 years. Mike Brown became the CEO in 2022 and is the second leader in its 36 years of operation.

“Her daughter had cancer, and they were having to drive to Memphis a lot and stay in the hospital,” Bradley said. “Jane had another child, and she realized that something needed to be done for families that were going through this.”

Kaylor was a big part of the effort to bring the house from an idea into reality before it officially opened on November 18, 1990.

Since its inception Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga has partnered with Erlanger Hospital. “Erlanger sold us the land that the house is on for a dollar lease,” she said. “Erlanger has been a forever partner as well as McDonald’s. Erlanger provided the land as a lease to the Ronald McDonald House for an amazing deal.

Bradley said their non-profit organization relies on donations from the community and their partners.

“Our round up programs is absolutely fruitful and very important to funding our daily operations,” Bradley said. “However, the misconception is we are fully funded by McDonald's when it really is a combination of their round-up support and donation boxes as well as donations from our community, donors, and sponsors. We receive round-up donations monthly from our local McDonald's stores.”

Bradley said the hospital cares and treats the children, and they help care for the entire family.

“For example, our house is our biggest program,” she said. “We are a 28-bedroom facility right next door to Erlanger Hospital and steps away from the Children’s Hospital. When a family has a child in the hospital, the family can stay with us in the house completely for free, so that way they're never too far from their child’s bedside. Our house is unique. We are right across the street from the hospital.”

Bradley said she has personally witnessed how the Ronald McDonald House has impacted families in a positive way.

“Our offices are in the house, so we get to see the families every day,” she said. “I've formed relationships with some of the families. It makes a big difference if your house is an hour from the hospital and you're having to drive back and forth every day to see your child and worrying about what you're going to eat or if you're going to have time to take a shower or wash your clothes. Whenever you're at the house, you don't really have to worry about those things.”