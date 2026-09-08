Ronald McDonald House To Host 7th Annual Run4Kids On Saturday, September 19

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga invites the community to join the 7th Annual Run4Kids on Saturday, September 19, at the Tennessee Riverwalk's Hubert Fry Center.

The event includes a 5K and 1-Mile Walk with all proceeds supporting families of critically ill or injured children receiving services at the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga

Event Schedule:

8 a.m. – Day of registration opens

8:30 a.m. – Kick off the event with welcome, announcements, and costume contest

8:45 a.m. – Mascot Race

9 a.m. – Run begins

9:15 a.m. – Walk Begins

Packet Pickup will be at registration day of the event!

Register at raceroster.com/events/2026/130607/run4kids (Register before event day to receive early bird perks!)

Participants can also create personal or team fundraising pages to make an even greater impact. Every dollar raised helps keep families close to their child’s care.

Run4Kids continues the legacy of the Karen Lawrence Run, honoring the Lawrence family’s decades of support.

“Before she lost her battle, Karen asked us to keep helping sick kids,” said Phyllis Lawrence. “We’re proud to continue her legacy through Run4Kids.”

Whether you run, walk, or cheer from the sidelines, your participation helps provide families with comfort, stability, and hope during medical crises.

Learn more at www.rmhchattanooga.com.