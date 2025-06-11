Room In The Inn Needs Community Support To Replace Aging HVAC Units

Chattanooga Room in the Inn, a transitional shelter serving women and children experiencing homelessness, is seeking community support after learning that two of its four HVAC units are nearing total failure.

The shelter, which houses up to 35 residents at a time, relies heavily on air conditioning to ensure the health and safety of its families especially during Tennessee’s hot and humid summers.

While two of the units were recently replaced, the remaining two have required frequent repairs and are now beyond reasonable maintenance. HVAC professionals have warned that the units are unlikely to last through the fall.

“We’re committed to maintaining a comfortable and welcoming environment for the families we serve,” said Taylor Hixson, Executive Director of CRITI. “Replacing these aging HVAC units is an unexpected need this year, and we’re asking the community to partner with us in making sure our shelter remains a safe and cool space throughout the summer.”

CRITI has received four competitive bids and identified the best value solution for replacing both units at a total cost of $22,177, an unplanned expense that was not included in this year’s operating budget.

The organization is now calling on donors, businesses, and the broader Chattanooga community to help fund the replacements. Donations can be made online at chattanoogaroomintheinn.com/hvac or by mailing a check to Chattanooga Room in the Inn at 230 N. Highland Park Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404.

“Our residents are often facing the most difficult times of their lives,” Hixson said. “They deserve to feel safe and comfortable. Every donation will help keep CRITI cool and help restore dignity and hope to those rebuilding their lives.”

For more information or to donate, visit their website