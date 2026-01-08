Rump Run, The Annual Colon Cancer Awareness 5K & Fun Walk, Returns In March

The Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation would like to invite everyone to the 14th Annual Rump Run 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk, happening on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Enterprise South Nature Park, starting at 9:00 AM sharp.
This high-energy, family-friendly event raises awareness and funds for colon cancer prevention, education, and support. 100% of proceeds stay local, helping GCCCF educate our community that colon cancer is preventable, treatable, and beatable and provide colon cancer screening for those who cannot afford it.
Registration:
- 5K Timed Race – $40
- 1-Mile Fun Walk – $20
- Survivors of colon, anal, or rectal cancer – FREE for either distance
- Includes event t-shirt & finisher medal
- Registration is non-refundable
Awards & Amenities:
- Top 3 male and female finishers in each age category
- Infamous Toilet Trophy for: Overall top male & female finishers, Largest pre-registered team, Top individual fundraiser, and Top fundraising team
- Post-race refreshments
- Stroller-friendly course
- Kid’s Zone with bounce houses, face painting, and slime machine
- 3D selfie booth that’s truly one-of-a-kind
- Leashed dogs welcome
Rump Run rolls on no matter the weather—because colon cancer doesn’t wait.
Whether you're running in honor of a loved one, walking to support survivors, or cheering from the sidelines, your presence helps provide screening and education to the community.
Register now at www.RumpRun.com