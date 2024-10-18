Run, Walk, And Give Thanks At The 12th Annual Stuffing Strut

Registration for the 12th Annual Stuffing Strut Thanksgiving Day 5k is now open.

The popular fundraising event will take place on Thursday, November 28th, at Chester Frost Park in Hixson. The race will begin at 8:30 AM that morning and is open to all ages. Children under the age of 5 can participate for free.

The Stuffing Strut is an annual community 5k that benefits four nonprofits in northern Hamilton County: Northside Neighborhood House, the Soddy Daisy Food Bank, the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, and the Soddy Daisy Middle School's Jim Wilson Fund. Proceeds from the race support the holiday distributions for each nonprofit organization.

The Stuffing Strut began as an outreach project by Dallas Bay Baptist Church in 2013. Over the years, it has become its own community tradition, bringing together hundreds of individuals each year.

“The Stuffing Strut 5k is a great way to get involved in the community in the spirit of Thanksgiving,” said Northside Neighborhood House Chief Development Officer, Jenny Stripling. “It is so much fun watching people dress up, bring their dogs, and enjoy time together before sitting down for their Thanksgiving meal.”

Interested individuals can visit nnhouse.org/events to learn more and register for the event. Registration is $30.00 per person. The price increases for the event on the day of November 28, 2024. There will be a registration table at the event, opening at 7:30 AM. Each paying participant will receive a Stuffing Strut t-shirt.

Sign up before November 1, 2024, to be guaranteed the correct shirt size. If you have any questions or to learn more, contact Jenny Striping, Northside Neighborhood House Chief Development Officer, at jstripling@nnhouse.org.

About the Beneficiaries: