Salvation Army of Chattanooga Gears Up For Annual Beat The Heat Program

The Salvation Army of Chattanooga kicked off their annual Beat the Heat Program on July 1 and it will last until the end of August, dedicated to helping those in need during the hottest months of the summer.

This program is a necessity and cannot be done without the help of the community.

Many low-income families in the Chattanooga area are living without air conditioning in their homes and are unable to stay cool during the summer. This is very dangerous as it leads to heat related sicknesses such as heat stroke.

The Salvation Army of Chattanooga combats this by giving out fans to families who need it. The community can help by donating box fans to help ensure that those families can stay cool.

The Salvation Army of Chattanooga also combats heat related illnesses through homeless outreach. Employees will go out into the camps to pass out water to those who cannot come to the day center. The community can help by donating cases of water that can be taken out on the outreach truck.

“This is always a necessary program, but with heat advisories already in place, it is clear that we need it even more this year,” said Major Douglas McClure.

Along with giving out fans and water, The Salvation Army will also have a cooling station during the hottest parts of the day. This will be from 9:30am until 1:30pm Monday through Friday. This includes hydration stations with cold water, shower access, and popsicles that are offered in the day center.

Anyone who wants to donate can take needed items to 800 McCallie Avenue.