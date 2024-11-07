Salvation Army's Christmas Kickoff Returns To Hamilton Place Mall

The Salvation Army of Chattanooga is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Christmas Kickoff event to Hamilton Place Mall for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

This festive celebration marks the official start of the Christmas season for The Salvation Army in the Chattanooga area and will launch the iconic Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree Program.

“We are thrilled to bring our Christmas Kickoff back to Hamilton Place Mall, where so many community members gather to celebrate the season,” said Major Douglas McClure of The Salvation Army of Chattanooga. “This event isn’t just about launching our programs; it’s about inviting everyone to come together in a spirit of generosity and hope. We are excited to continue the tradition and see our community’s support for those in need.”

Rumor has it that Santa Claus himself will make an appearance to donate the first gift to the Angel Tree, and Kevin Roig from the City of Chattanooga will kick off the season by making the first contribution to the Red Kettle.

Community members are invited to gather at Center Court to enjoy classic Christmas music and hear inspiring messages from local leaders and special guests.