Salvation Army Seeks Urgent Help To Bring Christmas Joy To Angels In Need

The Salvation Army is calling on the community to ensure that every child and senior registered in the Angel Tree program experiences the joy of Christmas morning.

As of today, many Angels are still in need of adoption, and only 40% of adopted Angels have been returned.

The Angel Tree program allows individuals, families, and groups to “adopt” Angels, providing gifts for children and seniors who may otherwise go without during the holiday season. Each Angel represents someone in need, and the program depends on the generosity of the community to make it successful.

“Thanks to the incredible support of this community, many Angels have already been adopted, but there’s still so much to do,” said Major Douglas McClure, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga. “We are deeply grateful for your kindness and ask for your help to ensure every Angel experiences the magic of Christmas. Together, we can make a difference.”

How to Help:

Visit an Angel Tree at area malls, TCFCUs, and Walmarts, or go to csarmy.org. Click on 'Purchase a Gift for a Precious Angel' to access our Walmart registry, where you can shop for gifts conveniently online. Return Gifts: If you've already adopted an Angel, please return the gifts by December 13, 2024, to 1600 E 23rd (or other locations listed on csarmy.org). Timely returns allow us to organize and distribute them to families before Christmas.

Financial Contributions: Donate to our Virtual Red Kettle at csarmy.org. Your gift helps cover shopping for any missed Angels to ensure no one is left out.

Every gift, no matter how small, helps the Salvation Army provide hope and joy to those who need it most.

For more information or to get involved, please contact them at (423) 756-1023.

The Angel Tree program has been a hallmark of The Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance efforts for decades. Each Angel is a real child or senior facing financial hardship, and the program provides a personalized opportunity for donors to make a tangible difference in someone’s life during the holiday season.