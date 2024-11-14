Salvation Army, TVFCU Continue Partnership On Angel Tree Program

The Salvation Army of Chattanooga is excited to continue its partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union for this year’s Angel Tree program.

For several years, TVFCU has supported this initiative by providing community members with convenient locations to adopt Angels and fulfill holiday wishes for children and families in need.

This year, Angels will be available for adoption at select TVFCU branches from November 7 through December 11.

Participating TVFCU branches include:

Hixson

Eastgate

Ooltewah

City Center

Southside

Hamilton Place

Soddy Daisy

Highway 58

Cleveland South – Ends December 2

Cleveland North – Ends December 2

The Angel Tree program, created by The Salvation Army, provides gifts of clothing and toys to children who might not otherwise experience the joy of Christmas. Each Angel represents a local child with specific needs and holiday wishes. Community members are invited to visit participating TVFCU branches to adopt an Angel, shop for their gifts, and return the unwrapped items to the branch where they adopted the Angel. The Salvation Army then ensures each child receives their gifts in time for the holidays.

"Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union has been an invaluable partner in our Angel Tree program for several years," said Major Douglas McClure, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Chattanooga. "Their dedication to the community makes a real difference in the lives of hundreds of families, bringing Christmas joy to children across our region."

Those interested in adopting an Angel can visit any participating branch, select an Angel tag from the tree, and follow the instructions to shop for the child’s specific needs. Each tag provides details such as the child’s name, age, clothing sizes, and holiday wish list.

For more information on the Angel Tree program, please contact The Salvation Army of Chattanooga at (423) 756-1023. This season, help us continue this tradition of joy and giving in our community.