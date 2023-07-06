Save The Date For Austin Hatcher Foundation's 16th Annual Celebration Of Life And Hope Party

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is hosting its 16th annual Celebration of Life and Hope the night of September 30th.

This gala-style event is marked as a night full of family testimonies and is celebrated with live and silent auctions, live music, photobooth fun, an open bar, specialty cocktails, food and entertainment all to support families that have been impacted by pediatric cancer.

The semi-formal cocktail reception is the foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year, attended by hundreds of local leaders, families and members of the community. For the third year, it will be held at the Foundation’s renowned 33,000 sq. ft. facility located at 1705 S. Holtzclaw Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn. This year, the event will be held in September rather than October, in line with honoring September as “Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.”

This year’s Celebration of Life and Hope is chaired by Dr. Daniel and Stephanie Doty. Both have a medical field background: Daniel is an orthopedic surgery shoulder elbow specialist in Chattanooga, and Stephanie has a background in nurse anesthesia. The Dotys have four children together: twin 5-year-old girls Eleanore and Cameron, 3-year-old Theodore, and a 2-year-old Savannah.

“The Austin Hatcher Foundation is the product of the Osborn family's devastating loss and their determination not to be defeated,” said Stephanie. “This unique organization offers exceptional multimodal support at no cost to families battling pediatric cancer. We are honored to support such a remarkable and worthy cause.”

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer provides comprehensive coordinated care to entire families faced with a pediatric cancer diagnosis. Families of the foundation are provided with evidence-based services such as Mental and Behavioral Health Therapy, Grief Counseling, Occupational Therapy, Neuro-Psych Testing, Family Programs and more. All services are provided at completely no cost, as the Foundation is 100% funded by donations, supporters, sponsors and fundraisers like the Celebration of Life and Hope.

The Celebration of Life and Hope is highlighted by a large silent and live auction bidding. Any person or company may donate new items for the auction now, from gift cards to vacation homes and anything in between. If you have an item or experience to donate for the night’s auction, contact Georgia@HatcherFoundation.org.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to join and sponsor the Celebration of Life and Hope. Anyone interested should contact Melanie@HatcherFoundation.org. Sponsorship opportunities at all levels are available.

To learn more about the Foundation or 2023’s Celebration of Life and Hope, visit www.hatcherfoundation.org.