Sculpture Fields to Honor Olympian Olivia Reeves With Custom Sculpture

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park will honor Olympic gold medalist Olivia Reeves with a public celebration and the presentation of a custom sculpture in her name.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 12 at 4:30 PM in the park and is open to the community.

The highlight of the ceremony will be the unveiling of a unique sculpture created by Terry Karpowicz, renowned Chicago-based sculptor and Curatorial Director at Sculpture Fields.

The piece was designed specifically to honor Olivia’s extraordinary achievement and character.

“We know the Reeves family has been a longtime supporter of Sculpture Fields,” said Jay Heavilon, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Terry Karpowicz was inspired to create a one-of-a-kind work of art to recognize Olivia’s accomplishment and the pride she brings to Chattanooga.”

A Chattanooga native and graduate of Notre Dame High School, Reeves recently earned her degree in Sociology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she made history by winning a gold medal in weightlifting—the first Olympic medal for the U.S. in the sport since Tara Nott’s gold in Sydney in 2000.

Karpowicz’s work is known for fusing natural materials like wood and stone with industrial elements such as steel, creating dynamic pieces that explore the tension and harmony between contrasting forces. Inspired by Olivia’s strength, determination, and composure under pressure, the sculpture embodies perseverance and community pride.

The event will include brief remarks from park leadership and Olivia herself, followed by the official sculpture presentation. All are welcome to attend this special celebration.