Secure Your Ticket Today To The Moth Ball By CityScope Magazine

Ladies, don’t miss your chance to enjoy a night of food, drinks, and dancing all for a great cause!

The Moth Ball by CityScope Magazine is now the largest single event attended by women in the Chattanooga area.

Enjoy a night filled with complimentary food and drinks, and of course, dancing with your best girlfriends, all while giving back to women and families in our community.

Each year, the fundraiser benefits a different nonprofit in Hamilton County that supports women in need. Started in 2012, the event has gifted over $550,000 to local nonprofit organizations.

In 2026, all proceeds will benefit Downside Up, an organization dedicated to empowering children with disabilities and their families through connection, creativity, and community. While the entire family faces unique challenges, one of Downside Up’s core values is “care for the caretaker,” with women often assuming the role of primary caregiver.

Downside Up’s programs – family camps, educational classes, retreat weekends for moms, and other recreational activities – offer opportunities not only for children to learn and thrive but also for women to rest, connect, and build a lasting support network.

Funds raised by the Moth Ball by CityScope Magazine 2026 will directly impact women caregivers and their families right here in Chattanooga.

Visit TheMothBall.org to secure your ticket today!