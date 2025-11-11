SEED Chattanooga To Host Hardy Elementary Community Garden Clean-Up

SEED Chattanooga, in partnership with Hardy Elementary School, invites families, neighbors, and community members to roll up their sleeves and take part in the Hardy Elementary Community Garden Clean-Up Day on Saturday, November 22 from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at 2100 Glass Street in Chattanooga.

This hands-on volunteer event will bring together students, parents, educators, and local partners to help refresh and beautify Hardy Elementary’s community garden.

Participants will pull weeds, clear debris, prepare soil, and plant new seasonal crops in six raised garden beds, revitalizing the space as a living classroom for sustainability, nutrition, and environmental learning.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside the Hardy Elementary community to restore this garden,” said Rebecca Love, founder of SEED Chattanooga. “It’s more than planting seeds, it’s about cultivating connection, empowerment, and lifelong learning for our youth and families.”

Talley Caldwell, Hardy Elementary, added, “This garden is a place where our students can experience hands-on education about food, science, and care for the environment. Community support helps us ensure it continues to grow and thrive.”

The event is supported by Bonnie Plants Foundation and The Barn Nursery, whose generous contributions help expand access to sustainable gardening programs across Chattanooga.

What to Bring

Comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes

Gardening gloves and small tools (if available)

Friends, family, and positive energy!

Volunteers are welcome. You can register at signupgenius.com.

To learn more about SEED Chattanooga, visit www.seedchatt.org