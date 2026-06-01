Shepherd Community Center To Host Their 50th Annual Community Picnic

The City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development invites the community to attend a day of music, food, fun, and community pride for the 50th Annual Shepherd Community Fun Day, Picnic & Car Parade on Saturday, June 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Shepherd Community Center, located at 2124 Shepherd Road.

The event, led by the Shepherd Community Action Council, will feature games, music, family-friendly activities, a community picnic, and a car parade celebrating unity and neighborhood spirit. The Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company is serving as the major event sponsor, and the City of Chattanooga’s Parks and Outdoors division is providing activities and community engagement opportunities throughout the day.

Residents are encouraged to bring their families, friends, lawn chairs, and appetites as the community comes together for an afternoon filled with entertainment and connection. Vendors will also be present for residents to shop and connect. During the event, community leaders will honor Mr. Malcolm Walker, a Shepherd community servant for over 50 years, with a recognition ceremony.

“This event is about creating positive experiences, strengthening relationships, and bringing the community together in a meaningful way,” said Ivy Stricland, Shepherd Community Action Council President. “We want everyone to feel welcome and enjoy a day centered around fun, pride, and fellowship.”

The car parade line-up will start at 10:30 am, and the car parade will proceed at 11:00 am. The event is free and open to the public.

50th Annual Shepherd Community Fun Day, Picnic & Car Parade