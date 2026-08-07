Shop, Save, And Win During The Northside Neighborhood House Thrift Crawl

Northside Neighborhood House is celebrating National Thrift Day by expanding its annual Thrift Crawl to include other Chattanooga-area nonprofit thrift stores.

The weeklong event will take place August 17-22. Shoppers who spend at least $5 at three participating thrift store locations during the event will be entered for a chance to win prizes.

Beginning on National Thrift Day, Monday, August 17, customers will receive a Thrift Crawl Passport after making a qualifying $5 purchase at any participating thrift store location.

Participating thrift stores include all three NNH thrift store locations in Northshore, Red Bank, and Soddy Daisy; Humane Educational Society; Ladies of Charity; Chambliss Center for Children; Room in the Inn Thrift; and Signal Mountain Social Services.

Each qualifying purchase of at least $5 earns one punch. Once shoppers have collected punches from at least three participating stores, they can turn in their completed passport at their final thrift store stop to be entered into a prize drawing.

Each participating thrift store has donated its own prize, including a $100 gift card from NNH Thrift Stores and tickets to the Chattanooga Theatre Centre from Room in the Inn Thrift, with additional prizes to be announced.

Want to get an early start? NNH Thrift Stores open at 10 a.m. on August 17, and completed passports must be submitted by Saturday, August 22, to be eligible.

"If you aren't in the nonprofit world, you may not realize just how important thrift stores are to organizations like Northside Neighborhood House," said Chief Operations Officer Devin Edwards. "I'm incredibly passionate about our thrift stores, and I'd love to see National Thrift Day continue to grow as a celebration of the impact they make in our community every day."

As interest in sustainable shopping continues to grow, Northside Neighborhood House's three thrift store locations in Northshore, Red Bank, and Soddy Daisy welcomed more than 100,000 shoppers during the last fiscal year. While customers discover everything from gently used clothing to vintage furniture and unique home décor, every purchase helps fund programs that serve neighbors north of the Tennessee River.

Last fiscal year, approximately $2.1 million generated through thrift store sales helped support Northside Neighborhood House's Stability Services and Community Schools, providing assistance to families facing housing instability, food insecurity, and other barriers while helping students succeed both inside and outside the classroom.

The Thrift Crawl offers a fun way to celebrate National Thrift Day, explore all the participating thrift stores, discover one-of-a-kind treasures, and make a difference with every purchase.

For more information about Northside Neighborhood House and its thrift stores, visit nnhouse.org.