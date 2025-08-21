Signal Centers Celebrates New Friendship Pavilion And Adventure Trail

The children of Signal Centers cut the ribbon as leadership, staff, board members and the community celebrated the opening of their new Friendship Pavilion and Adventure Trail.

The event was held Wednesday morning at their campus on Germantown Road.

“We could not have imagined how beautiful and meaningful this space would become,” said CEO Donna McConnico. “And just wait until the landscaping arrives, and this will be a shady walkway with a natural retreat for generations of children and adults.”

McConnico acknowledged and thanked major supporter Nancy Underwood saying she came up with the design and spearheaded the efforts of getting the outdoor walkway and pavilion done.

“So, we want to thank you and honor you for your vision for this space,” McConnico said. “Thank you for your service as a Friend of Special Children and your service on our board as well.”

Signal Centers partnered with Friend of Special Children to fund and construct the open-air pavilion and adventure trail. Funds for the pavilion were raised through their ABC Event, a fundraiser organized to create an outdoor recreational and educational space for the children and community they serve.

McConnico and board member Bill Lloyd acknowledged and thanked all the major donors and supporters. They thanked Modus Build LLC for doing the construction.

“They were our dedicated general contractor team that made this reality,” McConnico said.

The pavilion is spacious with a covered wood ceiling and equipped with a big screen TV for movie nights. It features a kitchen area and has a fire pit in the adjacent open brick walkway.

The adventure trail features beautifully crafted benches made by Chattanooga woodworker Keith Guillot.

There are birdhouses tucked behind bird blinds that allow the children to birdwatch while maintaining their safety and cleanliness. Children can engage and learn new activities at different learning stations along the trail.

“We had an amazing team of professionals,” McConnico said. The pavilion and the trail aren't just structures, they're opportunities. Children will walk with classmates, play games, explore, and enjoy summer camp. Families and generations will come here together, and all that matters because outdoors is naturally inclusive. It gives all children, particularly those with disabilities, space to learn, move, and discover. Outdoor play makes kids healthier, happier, and stronger. And probably the most important thing is that kids love being outside. This space is truly a gift of joy and belonging.”

Signal Centers has been a cornerstone of the Chattanooga community since 1957. Its comprehensive early childhood education and disability services focus on fostering lifelong learning and independence for all. From one classroom of nine children with cerebral palsy to a statewide organization comprised of 13 distinct programs, the nonprofit’s mission of self-sufficiency remains unchanged. For more information, visit signalcenters.org.