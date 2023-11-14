Signal Centers Partners With Chattanooga To Dedicate The 2nd Annual Official City Ornament

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and officials from the Tennessee Aquarium will kick off the holiday season on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9:00 a.m. by dedicating the City of Chattanooga’s official 2023 ornament.

This year’s limited-edition collectible ornament is a stainless steel and resin portrait of the Tennessee Aquarium. The ornament will be available for purchase at the Tennessee Aquarium’s gift shop, the Hart Gallery, and other area galleries and gift shops starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, with pre-sales available now at hartgallery.org.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Hart Gallery, whose programs use art to aid artists who are experiencing homelessness, living with mental and physical disabilities, disabled veterans, individuals fleeing abusive situations, and others.

"This ornament is not only a keepsake for families to cherish for years to come, but it represents the power art and nature have to heal," Tennessee Aquarium CEO Keith Sanford said. "Partnering with Signal Centers is one of the many ways the Aquarium reaches out to the community."

“We are thrilled to feature one of the city’s most cherished landmarks and tourist attractions as this year’s ornament. When you purchase an ornament, you can feel confident that 100% of the proceeds will go to the Hart Gallery and raise awareness through this artist’s story of his challenges with mental illness,” Mayor Tim Kelly said.

The stainless-steel ornament highlights the Tennessee Aquarium’s distinctive crystalline glass roof in royal blue resin, reflecting a sunny day with a rich blue sky. It is sold in a protective royal blue box. It includes an insert card of local Hart Gallery artist Darron DeSantis’ painting of the Tennessee Aquarium entitled, “Have a Blue Christmas.”

Tennessee Aquarium

As a 501(c)(3) organization, the mission of the Tennessee Aquarium is to connect people with nature and empower them to make informed decisions about water and wildlife. It is one of the world's largest freshwater aquariums, and Chattanooga's biggest attraction, contributing more than $115 million to the city's economy annually.

City of ChattanoogaSignal Centers has been a long-time partner with the City of Chattanooga. Mayor Kelly and the City of Chattanooga currently support six Signal Centers programs including Family Forward, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Children’s and Adult Day Services, Summer Camp, and the Hart Gallery. This partnership has aided hundreds of families with young children and people with disabilities to achieve the goals of One Chattanooga—quality education and resources for all.

Hart Gallery, a program of Signal Centers

When someone needs healing, hope and family, the Hart Gallery is a home with open doors. Proceeds from the sale of this ornament go directly to the Hart Gallery to support their mission. Signal Centers, Inc. is a nonprofit helping those with disabilities and other challenges strive to reach lifelong independence.

Featured Hart Gallery Artist: Darron DeSantis

Darron has been a resident of East Ridge, TN since 2012. He received a B.A. in Art Education from Plymouth State University and studied at the Savannah College of Art and Design. Darron taught in public schools in New England for 14 years. In 2010, after being unlawfully terminated from employment, he experienced homelessness and unemployment for the first time. Darron continues to find solace in creating art, primarily enjoying illustration with pen and ink as well as watercolor. Due to his interest in history, his work often focuses on historical sites.

Signal Centers, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that has been an integral part of the Chattanooga community since 1957. Helping those with disabilities and other challenges strive to reach lifelong independence, Signal Centers’ services include giving children the best possible start through high-quality early childhood education and developmental therapies; supporting adults to facilitate independent living and employment; helping individuals of all ages use technology to overcome obstacles; supporting parents; and training early childhood educators. All programs support lifelong learning and independence.