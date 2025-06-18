Siskin Children’s Institute Announces Exciting New Chapter For StarNight

For more than 75 years, Siskin Children’s Institute has been dedicated to serving children with special needs and their families.

As they look to the future and honor the legacy of Mose and Garrison Siskin, they are excited to share a reimagined vision for one of Chattanooga’s most cherished fundraising events—StarNight.

This year’s StarNight will carry forward the magic, excitement, and fun of years past, while placing our mission and the children we serve front and center. Guests can expect an unforgettable evening, featuring:

An elegant cocktail reception

A gourmet dinner experience

Live and silent auctions

A moving program that showcases our mission

And a high-energy celebration to close out the night

“Our vision for the future of StarNight is one where the children are the true stars,” said Amanda Johns, StarNight Co-chair. “Our partners and stakeholders have been asking for meaningful change ... and this is it. We’re staying true to our mission while enhancing the experience and raising even more critical funds. We can’t wait for August 23 and hope to see everyone there.”

For their Diamond Anniversary year, they’re thrilled to welcome The Downtown Band out of Nashville as the headlining entertainment. Known for performing around the world they have become the trusted choice of royalty, celebrities, and high-profile events, performing six times for the Prince and Princess of Monaco and headlining private events for Kevin Costner, Bono, Nicole Kidman, and more. With a résumé that includes sharing the stage with legends like Elton John, U2, Sting, and Lana Del Rey, they’ll bring their world-class energy to StarNight for an unforgettable night.

The funds raised through StarNight directly support Siskin Children’s Institute’s specialized services including medical diagnosis, early intervention, and multiple therapy programs such as ABA, speech, occupational, physical, feeding therapies, and family support. With over 60,000 visits annually, these services are rare in cities the size of Chattanooga and remain essential for families across our region.

“Our commitment to the children we serve is unwavering,” said Don Mueller, President and CEO of Siskin Children’s Institute. “I am deeply grateful to the community partners and stakeholders who helped guide this transition. StarNight will continue to be one of Chattanooga’s premier events, and now it will help even more kids in the process.”

The Chattanooga community is invited to join in this renewed commitment. You can support StarNight by sponsoring a table, donating auction items, or attending the event on August 23.

Learn more at www.siskin.org/starnight or call 423.648.1706.