Siskin Children’s Institute Celebrates 75 Years Of Service To Children

For 75 years, Siskin Children’s Institute has honored the legacy of Mose and Garrison Siskin, two Chattanooga businessmen whose dedication to helping others began after a life-changing event.

Their unwavering commitment to serving children with disabilities remains the heart of the Institute’s work today.

The journey began in 1942 when Garrison Siskin, after a devastating injury, faced the prospect of losing his leg. In that moment of fear and uncertainty, he prayed for the chance to continue his life’s work. If his prayers were answered, he vowed to dedicate his life to helping others.

Miraculously, Garrison’s leg was spared, and the promise he made became the foundation of a movement. Mose, Garrison’s brother, shared in that vow: “If it’s your promise, it’s my promise, and we will keep it together.”

On December 29, 1950, the brothers established the Mose & Garrison Siskin Memorial Foundation, a legacy that continues to impact lives today.

The Institute now provides developmental medicine and early intervention care for children and families across the region, providing more than 60,000 visits annually through developmental assessment and diagnosis, applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism, occupational, speech, feeding, and in-home therapy services through Tennessee Early Intervention Services (TEIS).

Now with centers in both Chattanooga, TN and Nashville, TN the Institute is enhancing access to care for more children than ever across middle, east Tennessee, and north Georgia.

"As we celebrate 75 years of serving children with developmental disabilities, we reflect on the thousands of children we have served in the past." said Don Mueller, President and CEO of Siskin Children's Institute. "But this milestone isn’t just about the past—it’s about the future. It’s about the children we serve today and those we will serve tomorrow. With the continued support of our community, we will honor the legacy of Mose and Garrison, ensuring thousands of children live full and vibrant lives."

In celebration of their 75th anniversary, Siskin Children’s Institute will soon be launching an awareness and fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $750,000. These funds are critical to continue providing life-changing services to children with special needs and their families.

"Our mission is simple but powerful: to improve the lives of children with special needs. Helping others is not just a promise; it's a way of life that has shaped this Institute for more than 75 years. We are proud of our legacy, but we are even more excited for the future," said Pris Siskin, Founding Family Member and StarNight Committee Member.

One grateful family shared, "Siskin didn’t just change our child’s life—it changed ours. The community of support we’ve received has given us hope and strength we never thought possible," said Kim Leffew, Director of Alumnae Engagement at GPS and StarNight Committee Member

Mueller added, “Mose and Garrison recognized funding would be needed to support these children. We can help as many children as we can afford to, our only limiting factor is funding. Today we have over a thousand children on our wait lists, and with the community’s support we can shorten this list and provide better outcomes, brighter futures.”

To learn more about the developmental medicine and early intervention services provided at Siskin Children’s Institute visit siskin.org.